3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From the "Big Beautiful Bill"

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a budget reconciliation law likely to impact many civic, economic, and commercial areas across the United States. For businesses, the effects will be significant: the Act makes permanent tax breaks from 2017's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and allows companies new write-offs for equipment, manufacturing facilities, research and development, and more.

With the regulatory landscape shifting rapidly, investors may be looking for new investment targets, companies poised to benefit from the passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill." Three firms to consider represent the U.S. chipmaking, automotive, and coal industries.

Domestic Chip Manufacturing Tax Credit Could Fit Well for Intel

Chipmakers with a focus on U.S. production stand to benefit from the bill, which expands incentives from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. Companies like Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) could now receive tax credits of 35% instead of the previous 25% for expanding advanced manufacturing in the United States before the 2026 deadline.

While other semiconductor firms could also reap this reward, Intel might be in a unique position to do so based on its recent demonstrations of financial discipline. The company's announcement in June 2025 that it would shut down its automotive processor unit, which investors cheered with a bump in share price on the bet that it would mean greater focus on core PC, data center, and AI business, is the latest.

Given investor concerns about Intel's financial health, the legacy tech giant is demonstrating its ability to pivot and to streamline operations while reducing costs. A boosted tax credit for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing could fit in nicely with this shift.

Though analysts remain cautious, with the large majority encouraging a Hold on INTC shares, investors might watch for a more aggressive move from Intel in response to the bill.

Ford's Non-EV Business Could Get a Boost

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has experienced both highs and lows recently, despite the fact that overall sales rose by an impressive 14.2% year-over-year (YOY) in the second quarter, well above predictions industrywide, the company's big bet on EVs has largely failed to materialize. Ford has struggled to move its fully-electric models, which experienced a YOY sales decline of more than 31% for the same period, as price tags remain out of reach for many customers.

The One Big Beautiful Bill may benefit Ford, although in a way that the company is not necessarily seeking. The bill ends most tax credit incentives for buyers of EVs, a move that will almost certainly further hinder Ford's efforts to expand into the electric space. On the other hand, it does introduce some incentives that could further bolster sales of traditional vehicles, including an auto-loan interest deduction for U.S.-assembled vehicles and a higher SALT cap which may boost purchasing power for customers in coastal states.

Ford has made clear its commitment to EV technology—the company recently indicated it would continue to move forward with a $3-billion battery plant which may no longer be eligible for tax incentives following the bill's passage—but the company may experience better short-term success with a focus on traditional vehicles.

Coal Is Back?

One of the most polarizing parts of the One Big Beautiful Bill is its focus on removing incentives for renewable energy in favor of new benefits for the seemingly antiquated coal industry. Core Natural Resources (NYSE: CNR) may be primed to reap these rewards, as a key producer of metallurgical and thermal coal,

The One Big Beautiful Bill introduces many potential benefits to coal companies like CNR, including easier access to federal leases which should facilitate quicker and cheaper ramping up of extraction projects, the opening of new acreage to coal mining, reduced operational costs through lowered royalties, and a direct financial subsidy in the form of a met coal tax credit.

These benefits may be particularly attractive to Core Natural Resources investors as the company has recently shuttered its Leer South operations in West Virginia for a second time over combustion concerns. Analysts are bullish on CNR, with all five providing a Buy rating for the stock and a consensus price target suggesting upside potential around two-thirds higher than the current price.

