3 Stocks With Monster Potential to Hold Through the Next Decade of Uncertainty

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile’s satellite constellation is expanding.

Rivian’s R2 could stabilize its wobbly EV business.

QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries could revolutionize the EV market.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

The S&P 500 has more than tripled over the past ten years, even as the pandemic, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds rattled the economy. As we look into the next decade, we'll likely face many of the same challenges.

Therefore, it might seem prudent to simply buy an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF), reinvest its dividends, and tune out the near-term noise. However, some of today's more speculative stocks could generate even bigger market-beating gains over the next decade. Let's take a look at three of those promising plays: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS).

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AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites transmit 2G, 4G, and 5G cellular signals to mobile devices. These satellites help AT&T, Verizon, and other telecom giants extend their networks to rural areas that their terrestrial towers can't reach. It's also developing the satellites for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD program.

In 2024, AST launched its first five Block 1 (BlueBird) commercial satellites. In 2025, it launched its first four Block 2 BlueBird (BB2) satellites, which are 3.5 times larger than the BB1 and can process approximately ten times more data. It aims to have 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026 and eventually expand that constellation to more than 240 satellites.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect AST's revenue to rise from $71 million to $1.92 billion as it gains more customers and launches more satellites. They also expect it to turn profitable in 2027 and 2028 as economies of scale kick in. With a market cap of $26 billion, its stock might seem pricey at 14 times its 2028 sales. But over the next decade, it could have plenty of room to run as its commercial and government clients launch even more satellites.

Rivian Automotive

Rivian is an electric vehicle maker that sells four types of vehicles: the R1T pickup, R1S SUV, the R2 SUV, and electric delivery vans for Amazon and other companies. Its annual production declined in 2024 and 2025 amid supply chain constraints, competition, and broader macro headwinds in the EV market.

However, Rivian expects its new R2 SUV -- which costs $30,000-$40,000 less than its flagship R1 vehicles -- to significantly broaden its addressable market. Its rising sales of the R2 should also boost its long-term margins, since it costs less to manufacture than the R1T and R1S.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Rivian's revenue to more than triple, from $5.4 billion to $16.4 billion, as it narrows its losses. It still faces significant near-term challenges, but its market cap of $20 billion values it at less than three times this year's sales. If it successfully ramps up production and growth accelerates again, its stock could soar over the next 10 years.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries that offer better thermal stability, higher energy density, and shorter charging times than lithium-ion batteries. These batteries could make EVs safer and more power-efficient, but they're also more expensive and challenging to manufacture. QuantumScape hasn't commercialized any of its batteries yet, but it's already shipped advanced samples to several major automakers.

QuantumScape is backed by Volkswagen, which is testing its QSE-5 batteries at its PowerCo subsidiary. Once those batteries are ready for commercial use, QuantumScape will license its technology to PowerCo and other battery makers rather than manufacture them. That higher-margin licensing model should help it gradually narrow its losses.

Wall Street expects QuantumScape's revenue to rise from less than $1 million in 2026 to $545 million in 2028 as it commercializes its first battery designs. Still, analysts don't expect it to break even anytime soon. Its market cap of $4.2 billion already values it at eight times its 2028 sales, but it could have a bright future if its lithium-metal batteries replace lithium-ion ones.

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Leo Sun has positions in Amazon and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile and Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.