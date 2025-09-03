3 Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2025

Key Points Palantir, FuboTV, and Celsius have more than doubled -- and in Fubo's case tripled -- this year.

Palantir shares have now more than doubled for the third consecutive year.

Fubo and Celsius are bouncing back after challenging 2024, but their businesses have been dramatically transformed this year.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Some stocks have done something in the first eight months of the year that the market itself can take almost eight years to do, on average. Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are just a handful of the companies that have more than doubled in 2025.

They took different paths to deliver monster returns. Let's take a closer look at all three stories.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Palantir: Up 108%

The only U.S. company with a 12-figure market cap to more than double this year is Palantir. It offers software solutions that were initially used by the intelligence community to spot dataset patterns in counterterrorism efforts, but it has been a rising option for commercial enterprises.

On the surface, Palantir's ping on growth investing radars can be traced to market enthusiasm for legitimate artificial intelligence (AI) plays. Palantir scratches that itch, but it's also earned the attention. It turned profitable in 2023, and revenue is accelerating for the second year in a row.

Palantir is picking up speed. Revenue rose 48% in its latest quarter, its strongest year-over-year jump in four years. Zoom into the key areas, and the momentum is even headier. Domestic revenue shot 68% higher as a 93% surge in commercial revenue boosted the 53% increase on the government side.

The shares have pulled back nearly 20% since hitting an all-time high early last month. It could be a buying opportunity for those considering investing in Palantir, but don't mistake the highflier for a conventional bargain. The stock isn't cheap. Even after correcting in recent weeks, Palantir is trading for 245 times this year's projected profit and a still-steep multiple north of 180 if we look out to next year's bottom-line estimate.

Despite the stock more than doubling for the third year in a row, bearish bets remain in check. Short interest in Palantir accounts for just 2% of the outstanding share count. The valuation is rich, but betting against a company with an accelerating business can be hazardous to the boo birds. Palantir is not a bargain here, but investors were saying the same thing a year ago and the year before that.

2. FuboTV: Up 200%

One of this year's earliest stocks to double -- and in this case also triple -- is FuboTV. It offers a live TV streaming service, competing against much larger players as an option for folks cutting the cord with their cable or satellite television providers. Fubo's hook has been its penchant for international sports, and its competitive spirit played out in winning fashion earlier this year.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) and two other media stocks joined forces for a bundled offering of their sports content. Fubo was able to get a judge to block the launch of Venu Sports, and the three companies decided in early January to settle with Fubo. It received a $220 million payout for walking away from the deal, pretty significant for a company with an enterprise value of just $475 million at the time. The cherry on top is that Disney also agreed to take a 70% stake in Fubo in exchange for its larger Hulu + Live TV rival platform.

The deal won't close until early next year, and the market for live TV streaming remains a lot smaller than the cheaper traditional offerings out of leading streaming service stocks. However, the combination of the two live TV streaming services will make it the clear silver medalist in this space. It also only helps that Fubo delivered better-than-expected financial results this summer, ahead of the combination becoming official in the first half of next year.

2. Celsius Holdings: Up 133%

Like Fubo, Celsius is an unlikely winner this year. The beverage stock was slammed in the second half of last year after a string of what would be three quarters of negative sales growth. Investors took a fresh look at Celsius earlier this year when it announced the acquisition of Alani Nu. The $1.8 billion deal would give it a brand that was gaining market share in the functional beverage space, somehow at a discount to Celsius' own valuation.

The accretive deal stirred interest in the shares, and then Celsius delivered a surprising return to organic growth with blowout results this summer. In the first quarter with Alani Nu on its books, Celsius saw its sales skyrocket 84%. Even the namesake brand recovered with a 3% year-over-year increase. Despite the rushed integration, the bottom line held even better with Celsius profitability nearly doubling analyst expectations. With momentum on its side -- and easy comparisons as it goes up against the three quarters of declining results a year earlier -- Celsius is in good shape to continue moving higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Rick Munarriz has positions in Celsius and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius, Palantir Technologies, Walt Disney, and fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.