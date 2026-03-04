3 Stocks With Explosive Potential That Could Transform Your Portfolio

Key Points

Argan builds AI data centers and other power sites, which has resulted in a $3.0 billion backlog.

Vertiv has a partnership with Nvidia that makes it the premier liquid cooling solution provider.

Powell Industries is just as vital to AI data centers as Nvidia chips are for software like ChatGPT.

From time to time, certain stocks experience exceptional growth -- sometimes doubling in value -- creating significant wealth for early investors. Identifying such opportunities can be transformative, accelerating long-term portfolio growth and helping investors move closer to their financial goals.

Savvy investors focus on businesses with strong fundamentals and multiple avenues for long-term growth. These are some of the top stocks to buy now that can multiply your money.

1. Argan's backlog continues to grow as power plant construction projects accelerate

Argan (NYSE: AGX) produces power plants that generate energy for residents and businesses. It also maintains these sites, resulting in steady revenue and long-term clients.

Notably, Argan is also involved in building AI data centers, which are expected to heat up in the years ahead. Consulting giant Bain & Company forecasts global data center capacity to grow at an annual rate of nearly 16% between now and 2030, providing Argan with a meaningful long-term tailwind.

The company's backlog reached a record $3.0 billion at the end of Q3 2025, partly fueled by AI. That backlog has more than doubled over the past nine months and offers clear revenue visibility into future quarters.

While AI data center projects can accelerate Argan's revenue growth, it has been a steady winner in recent years. Its average revenue growth rate per share has been 28.1% over the past five years. Argan's ability to maintain an impressive growth rate for multiple years while having a $3.0 billion backlog can lead to more gains in the future.

2. Vertiv's liquid cooling services make data centers more energy efficient

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) solves a major problem that plagues AI data centers. These companies use the most advanced AI chips available, but those same chips give off a lot of heat when handling intense AI workloads. All of that heat can cause chips to overheat and potentially become obsolete much faster than expected.

Vertiv's liquid cooling addresses one of the many bottlenecks that limit chip performance. That's why Vertiv has been a Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) partner for multiple years. In fact, Nvidia tests every new chip to ensure it works with Vertiv before launching it. Other liquid cooling solutions also work, but hyperscalers know that Vertiv is guaranteed to work with Nvidia chips due to their partnership.

Tech giants want certainty when they invest billions of dollars into their AI ambitions. Vertiv is part of the equation, and that's a major reason why the company delivered 23% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2025. Profits more than tripled year over year as well, which resulted in Vertiv's net profit margin more than doubling to 15.5%.

The company expects higher sales growth in 2026. Vertiv's guidance calls for 27% to 29% year-over-year organic sales growth over the year. Profit margins are also expected to expand as more tech companies seek Vertiv's liquid-cooling solutions.

3. Powell Industries has exposure to customers with substantial budget growth

Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is another AI beneficiary. Its stock has more than tripled over the past year and is up by over 1,500% over the past five years. Powell Industries creates electrical control systems that enable AI data centers and other sites to tap into huge energy reserves.

Just as AI chips power software like ChatGPT, Powell Industries' systems act as the building blocks of AI data centers. The company's electrical control systems are also used in sites like electric utilities, grid infrastructure, and industrial construction projects.

Revenue only increased by 4% in Q1 FY26, but a 63% year-over-year boost in new orders strengthened the company's total backlog. Powell Industries is also sitting on $501 million in cash, which is enough to fund additional projects and clear more of its backlog.

Powell Industries is a cyclical business, but the long-term AI mega trend may lead to a prolonged rally. The stock's 34.5 P/E ratio and large backlog can lead to higher returns, and a recent correction from all-time highs makes it more attractive to new investors.

