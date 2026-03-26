3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

Key Points

Nebius is seeing huge demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers.

SoundHound AI could dominate the customer service industry.

IonQ is leading the quantum computing race.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Finding stocks that can deliver 10x returns in just five years is a difficult task. This requires significant growth and exposure to a large market trend.

I think I've identified three stocks that can do this, but it won't be an easy road for any of them. I'm a huge believer in Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Nebius

Nebius is an AI-focused cloud computing company. Its business model is simple: Fill the data centers it owns and operates with cutting-edge chips from Nvidia and rent out that computing capacity to AI hyperscalers and individual developers. This has led to monster growth so far, but it's far from done.

The biggest deal in Nebius's history was recently announced with Meta Platforms. The two companies entered a long-term agreement to dedicate $12 billion to Nvidia's next-generation Rubin chips by early 2027. Then, it also agreed to purchase another $15 billion of computing capacity over the next five years.

For reference, Nebius's annual run rate was $1.25 billion in 2025. This monster growth is likely to persist, as the company projects its annual run rate to rise to $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026.

Nebius is another great way to invest in the AI computing capacity buildout trend, which is something that won't be wrapped up for several years. Nebius will easily 10x its revenue during this time, giving it a great shot to deliver returns that make turning $10,000 into $100,000 possible.

2. SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI isn't on the hardware side of AI; it's an application. Its AI-powered voice recognition software allows users to automate interactions that are normal between humans.

If SoundHound AI's vision can come true, then many of these interactions could be automated with its software. While consumers are frustrated when they have to talk to a robot when on a customer service call, imagine that the operator on the other side is actually a properly trained AI model that has a voice that sounds like a human, works incredibly fast, has no wait time, and can quickly solve problems. That sounds like a product consumers would enjoy, and the market opportunity is massive if SoundHound can capture it.

While it has won contracts with various healthcare, financial service, and insurance companies, SoundHound's biggest client base is in the restaurant industry. SoundHound AI is still rapidly growing, with revenue rising 59% year over year in Q4 2025. If SoundHound AI can revolutionize the customer service industry, I have no doubt that this growth rate will skyrocket, leading to it delivering 10x returns.

3. IonQ

IonQ is in a completely different industry than Nebius and SoundHound AI. It's a quantum computing start-up, and it is pursuing the next generation of computing power. It is the industry leader in terms of quantum computing accuracy and is generating a fair bit of revenue from its products and research contracts.

In Q4, its revenue was $61.9 million, up 429% year over year. For 2025, it recognized $130 million in revenue, and projects to deliver $235 million in 2026. As quantum computing technology progresses, more companies will likely adopt IonQ's solution, leading to massive growth.

By 2030, mainstream quantum computing is expected to be available, which could ignite a massive run-up in the stock market. This could lead to IonQ delivering incredible returns if its product remains at the top of the leaderboard, which it likely will thanks to its accuracy-focused architecture.

IonQ likely has the biggest upside of these three stocks if quantum computing pans out to be everything that investors believe it can be. However, it also has the biggest downside if it fails to produce a viable product.

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Keithen Drury has positions in IonQ, Meta Platforms, Nebius Group, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.