3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 into $5,000 by 2030

A five-bagger in only five years? Any investor would love to buy such a stock. Fortunes can be made quickly with those kinds of turbocharged performers.

They're not easy to find, but they do exist. Here are three stocks that I think could realistically turn $1,000 into $5,000 by 2030.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

1. Moderna

Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) market cap currently stands at around $14.8 billion. To become a five-bagger, the messenger RNA (mRNA) pioneer would need to grow its market cap to $74 billion. The good news for Moderna is that it's already proven it can reach that level.

Granted, Moderna's gravy days occurred during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic as sales for its Spikevax vaccine skyrocketed. Since the pandemic ended, the biotech stock has performed dismally due to Spikevax's rapidly declining sales.

However, the growth prospects for Moderna arguably look better than ever. The company now has another approved product, respiratory syncytial virus vaccine mResvia, that holds blockbuster potential. Moderna intends to win 10 additional product approvals through 2027. I think that goal should be attainable, considering the drugmaker's pipeline features nine late-stage programs with several others not too far away from advancing into phase 3 clinical testing.

Because of Moderna's cash position of nearly $6.9 billion and relatively low debt of $1.36 billion, its enterprise value is only around $9.3 billion. This biotech stock appears to be a bargain with so many promising pipeline programs.

2. Summit Therapeutics

To understand how Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) could turn an investment of $1,000 into $5,000 by 2030, we need to first look at Merck. No, Summit and Merck don't have a partnership. Merck hasn't expressed any interest in acquiring the small drugmaker, either.

The reason why I mention Merck is that its cancer immunotherapy, Keytruda, ranked as the world's best-selling drug last year with sales of $25 billion. And Summit's lead pipeline candidate, ivonescimab, thumped Keytruda in a head-to-head late-stage clinical trial targeting non-small cell lung cancer (NSLCL). It marked the first time Keytruda had been beaten in a head-to-head clinical study.

It's important to note that the late-stage study was conducted by Summit's partner, Akeso, in China. The positive results won't help win approval for ivonescimab in the U.S. However, Summit has its own U.S. phase 3 studies underway evaluating the drug in combination with chemotherapy. Results for one of those studies featuring ivonescimab and chemo as a second-line treatment for NSCLC are expected in mid-2025.

Summit's market cap is only around $12.5 billion right now. The average biotech stocks trades at roughly seven times sales. If Summit wins approval for ivonescimab and its drug can rake in annual sales of only $8.9 billion or so, it should easily become a five-bagger.

3. Uber Technologies

I'll admit right off the bat that it could be a stretch for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to deliver a 5x gain by 2030. The ride-hailing company's market cap already stands close to $129 billion. Uber's growth over the last five years, although strong, hasn't been anywhere close to the level needed to achieve our lofty goal.

But is it possible for Uber to become a five-bagger over the next five years or so? I think so -- if Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood's prediction about the autonomous ride-hailing market growth comes true. Wood and her team at Ark Invest estimate the "robotaxi" market will reach $11 trillion by 2030.

To be sure, Wood thinks Tesla will be the biggest winner in this potentially huge market. However, unlike Tesla, Uber already has an operational robotaxi service. The company partners with multiple self-driving car technology leaders, including Avride, Alphabet's Waymo, and WeRide.

If Wood's $11 trillion number is even in the ballpark of the size of the robotaxi market in 2030, Uber won't need a large market share to be worth five times more than it is today. Maybe she'll be proven right.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $790,028!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Merck, Summit Therapeutics, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.