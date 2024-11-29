3 Stocks That Can Thrive Through Trump's Pro-LNG Energy Policy

Key Takeaways

Cheniere Energy, Shell and Chevron stocks all stand to gain from policy changes toward liquefied natural gas.

Trump promised to promote LNG energy after Biden paused exports due to economic and environmental worries.

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office promises a significant shift in the U.S. energy landscape, focusing on reviving the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sector. This ambitious agenda aims to reverse policies implemented by President Biden, whose LNG permit moratorium came under heavy scrutiny from industry leaders and lawmakers alike. Biden's pause, justified by economic and environmental studies, posed a question mark over long-term U.S. energy dominance.



Trump’s administration plans to eliminate this moratorium immediately, bolstering LNG infrastructure through deregulation and fast-tracked permits. Major U.S. LNG exporters, including Cheniere Energy LNG, Shell SHEL and Chevron CVX, are poised to benefit significantly from this strategy.

Comparing Present Vs. Future Energy Agendas

The Biden administration has emphasized climate-conscious policies, halting LNG export approvals and introducing tax credits for renewable energy projects and electric vehicles. While these initiatives aimed to curb carbon emissions, they were perceived as a hurdle to U.S. energy development. On the other hand, Trump envisions an expansive approach, emphasizing drilling on federal lands, reviving the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, and even reconsidering international climate agreements like the Paris Accord.



While Biden sought to balance environmental priorities with energy needs, Trump prioritizes energy independence and economic growth, potentially positioning the U.S. as a dominant global LNG supplier.

Balancing LNG Growth With Market Stability

Trump’s policies could also reshape global energy markets. Expanded LNG exports would strengthen U.S. ties with Europe, which remains keen to reduce reliance on Russian gas amidst geopolitical tensions. Additionally, China, having invested heavily in regasification infrastructure, could become a key trading partner if tariffs and trade disputes are managed. However, rapid expansion raises the risk of oversupply, potentially lowering global LNG prices and affecting producer profitability.



Analysts warn that over-aggressive LNG expansions could lead to a market glut, echoing previous cycles where excessive supply dampened prices. The key challenge lies in balancing domestic production goals with international market demands to ensure sustained competitiveness. This dynamic will be critical as global LNG demand is projected to reach 600 million metric tons annually by 2030, with a potential supply gap of 140 million metric tons by 2035.

Investor Takeaway

For investors, the impending policy shift underscores the need to monitor leading U.S. LNG players. Companies like Cheniere Energy, Shell and Chevron are well-positioned to capitalize on Trump’s agenda, given their existing infrastructure and export capabilities.



Cheniere Energy: Being the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from its 2.6 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass terminal, Cheniere Energy certainly enjoys a distinct competitive advantage. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth on the back of solid operations and long-term contracts. Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion is also progressing well, with construction 68% complete and Train 1 scheduled for initial gas introduction by year-end. The company’s gas supply deals for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects offer excellent cash flow visibility in the coming years.



Shell: Shell’s long-term strategy revolves around LNG. This London-based firm bought BG Group for $50 billion in 2016 to become the world’s largest producer and shipper of LNG. With LNG export demand likely to rise significantly in the near-to-medium term, Shell’s position as a major supplier of LNG should help the company meet the fuel’s growing demand and help cash flow to improve. Shell’s exposure to this transitional fuel also offers a stable growth avenue within its diversified portfolio.



Chevron: Chevron is another world-class operator of LNG. The giant Gorgon and Wheatstone developments in Australia are part of Chevron’s long-term strategy and are its flagship LNG developments. These mega projects allow the supermajor to tap the strong Asian LNG demand. Combined, these projects have an annual LNG production capacity exceeding 24 million metric tons. Chevron is the operator of both projects — with a stake of 64.14% in Wheatstone and 47.3% in the Gorgon development.

