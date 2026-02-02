3 Stocks to Buy in February

Key Points

Amazon's earnings should continue to grow robustly.

BeOne Medicines has two potential catalysts on the way soon.

Enterprise Products Partners offers a high distribution yield and favorable growth prospects.

February is the shortest month of the year, so investors don't have as much time to buy great stocks as they do in other months. And there are plenty of strong contenders to consider. Here are three stocks I think should be near the top of the list to buy this month.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has lagged well behind the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the last 12 months. However, share prices tend to follow earnings growth sooner or later. Amazon's bottom line is growing robustly, driven in part by the company's initiatives to improve efficiency. I fully expect this trend will continue when Amazon reports its 2025 fourth-quarter results later this week.

I also believe that agentic AI will provide a strong tailwind for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2026. AWS gained momentum in the third quarter. As companies invest more heavily in deploying AI agents and begin to see returns on those investments, Amazon's industry-leading cloud unit should benefit tremendously.

2. BeOne Medicines

Even with its stock soaring more than 50% over the last 12 months, I think BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ: ONC) ranks among the most underrated biotech stocks on the market. BeOne's flagship product, Brukinsa, is now the gold standard for treating several types of blood cancer. Sales for the blockbuster drug should continue to rise in both the U.S. and Europe.

BeOne recently received Chinese regulatory approval for sonrotoclax for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). It awaits U.S. approval for the drug. The company could also soon file for accelerated approval of BGB-16673 for the treatment of R/R CLL, pending positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study.

3. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) looks like an attractive stock for income investors to scoop up in February. This limited partnership (LP) offers a juicy forward distribution yield of 6.6%. Even better, Enterprise Products Partners has increased its distribution for an impressive 27 consecutive years.

I think there's one key factor that could make Enterprise Products Partners a bigger winner in 2026 than it was last year. The boom in the construction of new data centers hosting artificial intelligence (AI) applications should translate to increased demand for the LP's natural gas pipelines. Enterprise believes that AI will be one of the two most important drivers of growth in natural gas demand over the next five years.

Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.