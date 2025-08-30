3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Month

Key Points Amazon has huge opportunities in AI, and it's trading at an attractive price.

Investors love to track which stocks billionaire investors are buying. After all, they've invested successfully to the tune of becoming billionaires, and they clearly know a thing or two about how to do it right.

It doesn't make sense for most retail investors to completely copy billionaire portfolios, because money managers have different goals, responsibilities, and strategies. However, it certainly makes sense to get some investing inspiration from billionaires' trading activity, especially when a stock they buy aligns with your portfolio needs.

Money managers don't usually let people know exactly when they buy and sell, but they report quarterly holdings in their 13F filings. In the most recent quarter, well-known billionaire investors bought Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), and Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR). Let's see what might make these good picks for investors now.

1. Amazon: AI and more

It's easy to see why billionaires have been piling into Amazon. The e-commerce giant has developed a formidable artificial intelligence (AI) business as part of Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing division, and it looks like that's a massive opportunity.

Even though it's the second-largest company in the world by sales, Amazon is still reporting double-digit growth, which is extremely impressive. Sales increased 13% over last year in the second quarter, with a strong showing from AWS at almost 18%. E-commerce was stronger than expected as customers rushed to buy certain items that are likely to increase in price due to tariffs, and sales were up 11% over last year. Advertising revenue accelerated to 23% and was the fastest-growing segment.

Amazon is also highly profitable. Operating income rose from $14.7 billion last year to $19.2 billion this year in the quarter, coming in way ahead of the high end of management's guidance.

What makes the Amazon position even more compelling today is its price. Amazon has historically traded at a premium valuation, and it's been looking cheap. At the current price, it trades at a P/E ratio of 34, less than half of its five-year average of 76.

Billionaire Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital bought 5,823,316 shares of Amazon stock worth $1.2 billion in the second quarter, and many of your favorite billionaire investors, including Warren Buffett, own it too.

It may take some time for Amazon stock to get back to its market-beating performance, but these billionaires see an incredible opportunity here. With its reliable growth and continued potential, Amazon is a nearly universal stock that fits most portfolios.

2. Restaurant Brands: Resilient model and high dividend

Restaurant Brands International owns four fast-food chains: Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeye's, and Firehouse Subs. Burger King is its largest brand, with 19,700 stores globally, and all of its brands together have more than 32,000 stores.

All of its restaurants are franchises, which is an excellent model for generating cash. Since the company itself doesn't build stores or buy food, it just sells franchises, it has low capital expenditures and just collects franchise fees. Value investors love these kinds of companies.

Since its companies make fast food, they've been doing well in the pressured environment. On a consolidated basis, total restaurant sales increased 5.3% year over year in the second quarter, and revenue was up 16% year over year.

Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Management bought 751,100 shares of Restaurant Brands stock worth almost $41 million in the second quarter. Bill Ackman also owns it, having taken a position in the precursor to the current iteration of the company in 2012.It's his fund's third-largest position, at 11%.

Restaurant Brands is a value stock, and investors buy it because they believe it's undervalued relative to its potential. It also pays a piping-hot dividend yielding 3.8%, which makes it very attractive for passive income investors. If you're in the value camp or looking for a solid dividend stock, Restaurant Brands International could fit the bill.

3. Whirlpool: Made in the U.S.A.

Whirlpool is a U.S. manufacturer of home appliances under brand names like its own Whirlpool brand as well as Maytag and KitchenAid. Its products are highly sensitive to the housing market, and it's been struggling with the housing pressure brought on by high interest rates.

However, things might be turning around. In fact, speaking of stocks that billionaires are buying, several well-known billionaire investors have been scooping up home builder stocks, and Whirlpool is in similar circumstances. Not only will it benefit from a resurgence in home buying and the new appliances that typically accompany that, it also has a $2 billion builders business.

It also has an edge over foreign competitors as higher tariffs take effect. Whirlpool is actually experiencing some near-term headwinds because of tariffs as the competition front-loads its products in the U.S. to evade coming tariffs, but it's well-positioned to reap the benefits down the line.

Shares of Whirlpool are a bargain today, trading at a forward 1-year P/E ratio of 11, and billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper of Appaloosa bought 266,092 shares of Whirlpool stock in the second quarter worth $27 million. However, potential investors should understand the risk with Whirlpool. It may take time for its tariff benefit to kick in, and in the meantime, it's cutting its dividend in half to conserve cash.

