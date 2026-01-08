This $3 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

This $3 stock could be a multibagger, though it faces risks.

It may be a lottery ticket play on a Bitcoin rebound.

The company is showing restraint when it comes to hashrate purchases.

Following a disappointing 2025, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is showing signs of life in 2026's early innings, benefiting some cryptocurrency-related stocks along the way.

Count BitFuFu (NASDAQ: FUFU) among that group. Coming off a year in which it flirted with $6 only to later tumble as low as $2.38, the stock is up 24% over the past week. It closed at $3.04 on Jan. 6, meaning it slightly exceeds the $3 threshold in my headline. That also means the stock needs to nearly double to return to its 52-week high. It has multibagger potential.

While price is not value, it's enticing that for about half the price of a Big Mac, investors can grab one share of BitFuFu, positioning them to benefit from a 2026 Bitcoin rebound. It would take many more shares and a lot of upside for this stock to produce millionaires, but it doesn't lack potential.

BitFuFu is worth a flier

Cryptocurrency investors know that this asset class, particularly in the altcoin realm, can be prone to hysteria. Conversely, rewards can accrue to those employing conservative, deliberate approaches, which is precisely what BitFuFu is doing.

When the company delivered its November operational update, Chairman and CEO Leo Lu told investors that BitFuFu is exercising restraint when it comes to third-party hashrate buys at a time when Bitcoin prices are sagging. Hashrate is the speed at which computers and networks generate hashes, and it's a pricey technology. Put simply, BitFuFu doesn't want to bite off more than it can chew, financially speaking, while Bitcoin prices are well off highs.

In fact, the company displayed prudence by selling nearly 205 Bitcoin in November at an average price of $107,000, mitigating exposure to ensuing volatility. As Lu points out, BitFuFu's priority is to be profitable, regardless of whether Bitcoin is in a bull or bear market. Prudence may not mint millionaires, but profitable companies can.

Regarding BitFuFu's bottom line, from 2021 through 2024, it was one of only five publicly traded Bitcoin miners that reported net income every year. During that period, the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew at a compound annual rate of 173%. So this company is worth a look.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.