3 Sterling Capital Mutual Funds for Balanced Portfolios

Sterling Capital is an asset management firm established in 1970 and based in Charlotte, NC, managing $77 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2025. It offers active equity, fixed-income, and asset allocation mutual funds. The five separate investment teams of the funds operate independently to conduct their own research for building their investment portfolios. All these factors make it a dependable investment option.



We have chosen three Sterling Capital mutual funds —Sterling Capital Behavioral Large Cap Value Equity Fund BBTGX, Sterling Capital Behav Sm Cp Val Eq SPSDX and Sterling Capital Mid Cap Relative Value Fund STRLX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Sterling Capital Behavioral Large Cap Value Equity Fund seeks capital growth, current income, or both, primarily through investment in stocks. BBTGX invests in domestically traded U.S. common stocks of large U.S. companies whose capitalization is within the range of those companies in the Russell 1000 Value Index, as well as American Depositary Receipts (''ADRs'').



Robert W. Bridges has been the lead manager of BBTGX since Aug. 21, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.3%), International Business Machines Corp (2.3%) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (2.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.



BBTGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.6% and 15.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. BBTGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



Sterling Capital Behav Sm Cp Val Eq fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies that fall under the Russell 2000 Index.



Robert W. Bridges has been the lead manager of SPSDX since June 3, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Jackson Financial Inc. (1.2%), Signet Jewelers Ltd (1.2%) and Tutor Perini Corp (1%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.



SPSDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.84%. SPSDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Sterling Capital Mid Cap Relative Value Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies that fall under the Russell Midcap Index.



Andrew T. DiZio has been the lead manager of STRLX since April 2, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like MasTec, Inc. (5.5%), Casey's General Stores, Inc. (4.8%) and United Rentals, Inc. (4.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.



STRLX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.3% and 7.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.19%. STRLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

