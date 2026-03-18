3 Steps to Take to Collect the Max Monthly Social Security Check in Retirement

Key Points

Social Security's maximum benefit this year is $5,251, and it could rise in future years.

You need a lengthy work history and a delayed claim to score the highest possible payday.

Even if you meet those criteria, you might fall short on getting the max benefit for another reason.

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You'll often hear that it's very difficult to live on Social Security benefits alone in retirement. And if your monthly payday is similar to the average retirement benefit today, that may be the case.

The average Social Security retirement benefit as of February 2026 is about $2,076. On the other hand, Social Security's maximum monthly benefit in 2026 is $5,251.

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When we multiply $2,076 by 12 months, we get an annual income of about $25,000. But when multiply the program's max monthly benefit by 12, we get about $63,000.

By the time some people reach retirement, their homes are paid off, they don't have debt, and their needs are fairly minimal. So it would be pretty fair to say that it's possible to live on Social Security alone if the program is paying you $63,000 a year.

But claiming Social Security's maximum monthly benefit is not an easy thing to do. There are three steps you need to take to score that benefit, and one of them in particular may be out of your hands.

The three steps to scoring the highest possible Social Security benefit

If you want Social Security's highest monthly benefit, you need to do these three things:

Work for at least 35 years Delay your claim until age 70 Earn the equivalent of the annual Social Security wage cap or more for 35 years

Working 35 years is pretty doable if you get your first job in your 20s. That even allows for a few years off by the time you reach age 62, which is the earliest age you can claim Social Security.

Delaying Social Security is also reasonably doable. Granted, you may have to keep working until age 70 to file at that point. But if you're willing to make the effort, it may be possible.

It's that final step that may be difficult, simply because you may not be in an industry or position that pays a very high salary for 35 years.

This year, the Social Security wage cap is $184,500. Last year, it was $176,100.

Even if you're excellent at what you do, if higher-level positions in your field max out at $150,000 a year, Social Security's maximum benefit may be out of reach. Or, it may be possible to earn the equivalent of Social Security's wage cap for some years -- just not necessarily 35.

Don't be stressed if your benefits are smaller

You may not be able to snag Social Security's highest possible benefit. But if that's the case, don't assume your retirement will be ruined.

Most seniors don't get close to Social Security's max benefit. If you know it's out of reach, focus on building a strong retirement nest egg instead.

Say you're only able to get $25,000 a year from Social Security. If you fund an IRA or 401(k) consistently for 35 years, by the time you retire, that account might easily have enough money to pay you an additional $38,000 annually, getting you to the $63,000 you'd be looking at with Social Security's max benefit.

Of course, it's not a bad thing to try to boost your wages during your career. But if your earnings aren't high enough to score the maximum Social Security benefit, don't assume you can't compensate in other ways.

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