3 States That Are Still Sending Out Stimulus Checks in 2025

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans received an unprecedented amount of financial relief from the government in the years following. A series of economic impact payments were approved by Congress to help ease the financial strain placed on all Americans as a result of the economic turmoil that ensued after lockdown measures were put in place five years ago.

Find Out: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

According to the U.S. Government Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), three rounds of economic impact payments (totaling more than 476 million payments equal to $814 billion in financial relief) went to households impacted by the pandemic between 2020-2021.

Though there are no more federal stimulus checks scheduled, a few states are still looking to send or have sent stimulus checks to their residents in 2025 to mitigate the impacts of continued higher costs and ongoing inflation.

New York

Governor Kathy Hochul recently introduced the idea of New York State’s first-ever Inflation Refund. It passed, so New York State residents who are single taxpayers and make up to $150,000 per year could receive a payment of $300, while joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year would receive a payment of $500. In fact, the state is sending inflation refund checks to over 8 million residents as part of the fiscal year 2026 budget.

“Because of inflation, New York has generated unprecedented revenues through the sales tax — now, we’re returning that cash back to middle-class families,” explained Governor Hochul. She added, “the cost of living is still too damn high,” and she’s looking to give New Yorkers financial breathing room in 2025.

These one-time refunds are designed to help New Yorkers with the cost of living going up, thanks to inflation. Checks began mailing in late April 2025 and will continue through May.

Up Next: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

California

New York isn’t the only state sending out stimulus checks in 2025. California has confirmed a new round of stimulus checks up to $725 for eligible households, depending on income and family size. The new stimulus checks are designed to support state residents who may be facing financial challenges due to inflation.

Here are some of the requirements to qualify:

Annual income : Beneficiaries must stay within certain income limits set by the program.

: Beneficiaries must stay within certain income limits set by the program. Residency in California : Applicants must be legal residents of California and have filed a recent state tax return.

: Applicants must be legal residents of California and have filed a recent state tax return. Exclusion from previous rounds: Priority is given to individuals who did not receive aid in earlier phases of the Golden State Stimulus program.

Payments will be sent via direct deposit or physical check via mail if there’s no bank account information on file with the state.

Colorado

As part of Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the state had more stimulus checks to send in 2025, thanks to Colorado’s current $1.5 billion fiscal surplus. Colorado residents who are single taxpayers can receive a payment of up to $800, while married couples filing jointly can receive a payment of up to $1,600.

This welcomed financial relief supports residents and aims to boost the local economy by bolstering consumer spending power. Here are some of the requirements to qualify for the TABOR refund:

Tax Compliance : Must have filed Colorado 2023 DR 0104 tax returns by April 15, 2024.

: Must have filed Colorado 2023 DR 0104 tax returns by April 15, 2024. Residency in Colorado : Must have lived in Colorado for over a year.

: Must have lived in Colorado for over a year. Age and Continuous Residence : Must be 18 years old and have resided in Colorado for at least 183 days during the fiscal year.

: Must be 18 years old and have resided in Colorado for at least 183 days during the fiscal year. Legal Status: Should not have any outstanding tax debts or criminal convictions resulting in imprisonment of 180 days or more during the fiscal year.

Payments can be issued by direct deposit, paper check or prepaid debit card.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 States That Are Still Sending Out Stimulus Checks in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.