3 Standout ETFs With a Proven Track Record of Success

The world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) expands and changes at a rapid pace, with investors funneling more than a trillion dollars into these products annually amid a host of new fund launches. It can be easy to get caught up in the noise of the ETF space as a result. One strategy investors might employ to identify targets from among a crowded field is to look at long-term results.

Seeking out ETFs with an impressive five-year performance history may help avoid the blips that come with flashy funds following short-lived trends. Of course, even multiple years of success is no guarantee that outperformance will continue into the future, but the funds below all stand out for their excellent track records.

GREK Provides Unique Exposure to the Ups (and Downs) of the Greek Economy

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA: GREK) remains the only pure-play Greek ETF, providing exposure to about 30 companies domiciled in the European nation. In contrast with some other single-country funds, GREK may be subject to significant volatility in tandem with the Greek market, which is often unstable. Recently, though, the Greek economy has thrived, and projections of 2.2% growth in 2026 could beat many other European nations.

Close to half of GREK's portfolio by weight is a small group of just four stocks, all from the financials sector and representing some of the largest banks in Greece.

Other sectors heavily represented in the portfolio include industrials and consumer discretionary names.

A reliance on banking stocks means that when the economy is booming, investors are rewarded handsomely—GREK has returned an impressive 193% in the last five years—but when greater European economic upheaval takes place, the fund can stumble.

This lack of predictability may mean that GREK is not an ideal candidate for a buy-and-hold strategy, but rather a good option for a tactical shift toward this part of the world. The fund pays a dividend yield of 3.21% thanks to its focus on financial names, an added bonus on top of its recent outperformance.

NLR is a Costly Nuclear Bet, But Many Factors Point to Continued Growth

After an outstanding rally throughout much of 2025, the clean energy focused VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA: NLR) dipped heading into 2026. That hasn't stopped it, however, from returning some 11% year-to-date (YTD) and more than 196% in the last five years as nuclear energy proliferates widely amid renewed regulatory support in the United States and elsewhere.

While a number of nuclear-focused ETFs have gained popularity in recent years, NLR provides a dual approach that is appealing in its breadth. The fund provides wide exposure to the nuclear power industry and also targets companies that produce uranium, meaning that it covers multiple corners of the nuclear space.

Still, NLR's portfolio is fairly narrow at just over two dozen positions, though these are divided across many regions of the world and include representation from the United States, Canada, Australia, China, and more.

NLR is likely to benefit from growing interest in cleaner nuclear energy sources for AI and data center needs.

Further, the fund could get a boost from looser regulations that might accelerate nuclear adoption. With this in mind, an expense ratio of 0.56%, though generally high for ETFs, may be quite reasonable.

Equal Weighting Approach to the S&P's Energy Names

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: RSPG) has returned more than 153% in the past five years, the result of a unique approach that provides equal weighting across the energy sector as represented in the S&P 500.

While the roughly two-dozen holdings in RSPG's portfolio are not truly equally weighted, they are nearly so, ensuring that the biggest names like the $637-billion Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) don't have outsized sway on the rest of the fund.

The fact that the energy sector is broadly diversified to include exploration and production firms, refiners, storage and transport companies, and much more means that RSPG tends not to adopt a strong angle, save for what is already preferred by the S&P. This also means that strength in the energy sector as a whole tends to benefit RSPG greatly.

The company also provides a dividend, with a yield of 2.11% that will likely appeal to longer-term investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.