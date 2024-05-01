3 Spatial Computing Stocks That Will Dominate the Future of Work

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s not all fun and games when it comes to the market’s top spatial computing (or metaverse) stocks. Undoubtedly, we’ve seen some pretty capable mixed-reality headsets launching in recent years. And with the launch of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Vision Pro, it seems like mixed reality isn’t all too far off from making its mark on the enterprise.

Undoubtedly, the incredibly capable Apple spatial computer is pricy enough to be out of reach of most everyday Apple users at an incredibly lofty $3,500 per unit. And though the consumer-facing applications may be somewhat limited right now, depending on who you ask, I do see the device as a relatively good deal for enterprise clientele serious about harnessing the power of augmented reality.

In any case, let’s check in with three spatial computing stocks that could have room to run as they look to create workplaces of the future!

Apple (AAPL)

It’s not hard to imagine that many analysts are sleeping on the growth prospects of Apple Vision Pro now that it’s been on the market for a few months. The spatial computer, which reportedly sold well initially, has begun to lose a bit of its luster in recent weeks.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is slashing headset production to between 400,000 and 450,000, down from the original 700,000 to 800,000 range. Undoubtedly, recent sales softness is discouraging for those who had high hopes for the future of the metaverse and mixed reality. Though the first Vision Pro may not be the must-have consumer device, I do think it could do well as enterprise-facing applications begin to trickle in.

Undoubtedly, it’s not hard to imagine many enterprise customers seeking to gain any small edge they can by embracing new technologies. Many firms have embraced generative AI tech over the past year, and I think these same firms will also be exploring the metaverse for a further productivity boost.

A Vision Pro device is cheap by enterprise standards at $3,500 per device. And with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently announcing that its Omniverse platform is coming to Vision Pro, I’d not be surprised if Vision Pro demand reverses course at the hands of enterprise customers. Either way, don’t write off Vision Pro yet.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another company that will play a massive role in shaping the future of work. The company has already changed how most of us go about our workday following the rollout of AI-powered Copilots across a range of its applications. As we move closer to GPT-5, the enterprise giant may have the means to pull even further ahead of its new rivals in the realm of enterprise AI.

Indeed, many firms have made huge strides in an attempt to catch up to Microsoft. But at this pace, I wouldn’t bet on the behemoth to take a breather anytime soon, not while CEO Satya Nadella is in charge.

As Microsoft fires on all cylinders with AI, I’d also expect the firm to advance its enterprise spatial computing efforts. Undoubtedly, its HoloLens headset has not been a hot seller. That said, I still view Microsoft as a potential disruptor in the emerging field of enterprise spatial computing applications.

From Microsoft Mesh for hosting virtual meetings to Office on VR headsets, the company has plenty of skin in the game regarding spatial software. Perhaps it’s a strong devotion to Microsoft software that causes some enterprise clients to pick up a VR headset for their teams.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has shown it’s more than willing to spend big money to advance the metaverse. Like Microsoft, many investors may view Meta as more of an AI play than an AR or VR one at this phase in the AI cycle. After the company shed more light on its incredibly aggressive AI spending plans, some investors may ponder if it’s a better idea to put the metaverse on ice.

Given the impressive magnitude of cash flows, there are no reasons why the firm can’t make a splash in both emerging tech fronts. Though I view Meta as a slightly more consumer play than an enterprise one, given the relatively affordable Quest headset is full of intriguing consumer-facing experiences, I’d not sleep on the company’s ability to combine cutting-edge AI with VR to gain the attention of prospective enterprise customers.

Who knows? Meta’s lower prices may be the key to winning the hearts of small business customers more willing to experiment with new tech in the workplace.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette owns shares of Microsoft and Apple. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

