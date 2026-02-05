3 Solid Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Restaurant Sales

High prices have been posing a challenge for consumers, who have been spending cautiously. However, the retail sector has shown immense resilience amid price challenges and inflationary pressures. Also, consumers have been spending lavishly on eating out, which has been driving sales at restaurants and drinking places.

Sales at restaurants in the United States grew in November, boosting overall retail sales. Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in restaurant stocks with a strong online presence. We have selected three stocks, namely, Aramark ARMK, Brinker International, Inc. EAT and BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI.

These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days and are set for solid returns. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Restaurant Sales Grow

The Commerce Department reported last month that sales at U.S. restaurants totaled $735.9 billion in November, increasing a solid 0.6% sequentially. Year over year, sales grew 3.3% in November. The jump came after an unexpected decline of 0.1% in October.

However, sales at restaurants have seen steady growth over the past several months as consumers spent unhesitatingly. Total sales for the September 2025 through November 2025 period increased 3.6% from the year-ago levels.

A shrinking labor market, coupled with high prices, partly due to President Donald Trump’s revised tariffs, has left consumers concerned. Also, inflation remains high and is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This has posed a challenge for the central bank to proceed with interest rate cuts.

The Fed cut interest rates three times last year by 25 basis points on each occasion, but held its policy rates unchanged in its January meeting. However, that hasn’t dampened the spirits of consumers when it comes to spending at restaurants.

High Price Poses a Challenge

Rising prices have made life tougher for restaurant owners, as diners grow more cautious about how they spend and look harder for meals that feel like a good deal. Quick-service chains, especially those built around affordability, have held up better than most in this challenging environment.

As more budget-minded customers hunt for low-cost meal options, competition in the value segment has heated up. To win and keep customers, brands are leaning into promotions, discounts, and wallet-friendly bundles.

Despite the pressure, demand for affordable food remains steady. Many restaurants are stepping up marketing campaigns, forming partnerships, and rolling out new menu items to stay top of mind and keep customers coming back.

3 Restaurant Stocks With Upside

Aramark

Aramark offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. ARMK operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment.

Aramark’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 16.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past 60 days. ARMK currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Brinker International, Inc.

Brinker International, Inc. primarily owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brands. EAT took over Chili’s, Inc., a Texas corporation, in September 1983 and completed the acquisition of Maggiano’s in August 1995. Chili’s is a preeminent leader in the bar & grill category of casual dining. The brand has been functioning for over the last 40 years.

Brinker International’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.4% over the past 60 days. EAT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States. BJRI’s menu offers a wide range of dining options, including everyday lunch and dinner, special occasions and late-night business.

BJ's Restaurants’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 49.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past 60 days. Currently, BJRI has a Zacks Rank #2.

