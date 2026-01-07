3 Social Security Rules All Retirees Need to Know in 2026

Key Points

Many different rules apply that impact Social Security benefits.

You need to know the rules so you can make informed choices about your retirement payments.

Rules relate to taxes, how much you can work, and when you can claim benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security rules are especially complex because some change each year while others don't.

If you're retired or retiring soon, you must know these rules for 2026 to protect access to your benefits and budget appropriately.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Social Security work limit rules in 2026

The first thing to know is the limit on how much you're allowed to work while collecting benefits. This limit applies if you're under your full retirement age, so only those under 67 must be aware of the limit.

In 2026, here's what you can earn before benefits are impacted:

$24,480 if you won't reach your full retirement age this year.

$65,160 if you'll reach FRA in 2026. Once you reach FRA, there's no more cap.

If the $24,480 limit applies to you, you lose $1 in Social Security benefits for every $2 above the limit. If the $65,160 rule applies, you lose $1 for every $3 above the limit. Entire checks are taken, and benefits increase at FRA as you get credits for missed payments.

If you're planning on working, know these limits to avoid being surprised by a smaller-than-expected Social Security check.

Rules for taxes on Social Security benefits in 2026

Next, you must know when federal taxes apply to Social Security benefits. You could owe the IRS money even though President Trump promised to eliminate taxes on Social Security, as the rules were not changed (a separate new deduction was added for seniors, but that's independent of Social Security's tax rules).

You must pay taxes on benefits if your provisional income exceeds a certain threshold. Provisional income is half your retirement benefit from Social Security, plus all taxable income from other sources and some non-taxable income like interest from MUNI bonds.

Here are the thresholds when taxes are charged on Social Security benefits in 2026:

$25,000 for single filers to be taxed on up to 50% of benefits and $34,000 to be taxed on up to 85% of benefits.

$32,000 for married joint filers to be taxed on up to 50% of benefits and $44,000 to be taxed on up to 85% of benefits.

These thresholds are not indexed to inflation, so they don't change. If your income increased this year due to the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment or because you had more income from other sources, you may be taxed more or taxed for the first time.

Full retirement age rules

Finally, you need to know the full retirement age rules.

FRA is moving later.

If you were born in 1960 or after, your FRA is 67.

If you were born in 1959, your FRA is 66 and 10 months.

A later FRA means you must wait longer to claim benefits without a reduction in what you receive, or to work as much as you'd like without penalty.

Be sure to understand these rules so you'll know what your Social Security checks will look like.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.