3 Social Security Changes You May Have Missed in 2026

You may be aware that Social Security benefits got a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment in 2026.

That's not the only way the program changed this year.

There are updates to be aware of that impact both workers and retirees alike.

Social Security is an important program that millions of older Americans rely on. So when changes happen, you might assume they'd be pretty well publicized.

You may have heard, for example, that Social Security benefits got a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment in 2026. That was all over the news late last year and early this year.

But there are other Social Security changes that happened this year that you may not be aware of. Here are three you should know about.

1. The earnings-test limit increased

Social Security's earnings test applies to seniors who work while receiving benefits before reaching full retirement age. Exceeding the limits of the earnings test results in benefits being withheld temporarily.

The earnings-test limit for people not reaching full retirement age this year increased to $24,480, up from $23,400 last year. For those reaching full retirement age this year, the limit is $65,160, up from $62,160 last year.

In other words, seniors who work while getting Social Security now have a bit more leeway to earn money from a job without risking having their benefits withheld. And while withheld benefits are repaid eventually, many seniors would prefer not to see their monthly checks reduced in the near term.

2. The wage cap increased

Social Security's wage cap doesn't impact retirees, but rather, those who are still working. When you earn money, your wages, up to a certain limit that can change from year to year, are taxed to fund Social Security.

Last year's Social Security wage cap was $176,100. This year, the wage cap is $184,500, which means higher earners are looking at paying Social Security tax on more of their income.

3. The value of a work credit increased

Social Security's work credits are what render people eligible for retirement benefits. You need to accrue 40 work credits in your lifetime to qualify for Social Security, and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year.

Last year, $1,810 of income earned you one work credit. This year, it takes $1,890 to earn a single work credit. This means that people who work very part-time might struggle to get their four Social Security credits.

It's important to keep tabs on Social Security's less advertised changes. You never know when one of them might have an impact on your financial situation.

You should also know that the changes above aren't unique to 2026. The earnings-test limits, wage cap, and value of work credits all tend to evolve from year to year, so it's important to keep an eye out for similar changes in the future.

