3 Social Security Changes That Could Put More Money in Your Pocket in 2026

Key Points

Social Security tends to undergo changes each year.

In 2026, benefits are getting a fairly generous cost-of-living adjustment.

The program's earnings-test limits are rising, and there's a larger maximum monthly benefit to snag.

Social Security is an interesting program in that its rules tend to change from one year to the next. And while certain rules can change for the worse, others can change for the better.

In 2026, Social Security's wage cap is higher than in 2025, which means some workers will have to pay more taxes. And that's hardly something to celebrate.

But there are also some very good things happening with Social Security this year could result in a world of benefit for you. Here are three changes that could boost your finances.

1. A 2.8% COLA

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to ensure that benefits can keep up with inflation.

While 2026's 2.8% COLA isn't exactly record-breaking, it's also a more generous raise than seniors got in 2025, when benefits rose only 2.5%. Plus, so far, that 2.8% COLA seems to be outpacing inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released December's Consumer Price Index, which found that common living costs rose 2.7% annually last month. The fact that seniors on Social Security got a 2.8% COLA means they're a bit ahead right now.

2. A higher earnings-test limit

Social Security recipients are allowed to earn money. But there are income limits to stick to among those who have not yet reached full retirement age. And exceeding those earnings-test limits could mean having some benefits withheld.

In 2026, though, Social Security's earnings-test limits are higher than in 2025. For workers not reaching full retirement age at all this year, the limit is $24,480, after which $1 in Social Security is withheld per $2 of income. For workers reaching full retirement age by Dec. 31, the earnings-test limit is $65,160, after which $1 in Social Security is withheld per $3 of income.

If you exceed the earnings-test limit that applies to you, all isn't lost. Your withheld benefits are paid back to you once you reach full retirement age. But it's nice to get more leeway to earn money before that happens.

3. A more generous maximum monthly benefit

Since Social Security puts a cap on the amount of wages it taxes each year, it also puts a cap on the benefits it'll pay each month. This year, Social Security's maximum monthly benefit at full retirement age is $4,152, up from $4,018 last year.

But there's more to the story. Social Security recipients can delay their claims past full retirement age for boosted monthly checks. Those who file for Social Security at 70 this year may be eligible for up to $5,251 a month.

To be clear, the typical Social Security recipient is not collecting a $5,251 monthly check in 2026. But it's nice to know that the option exists.

Clearly, there are some positive changes happening this year in the context of Social Security. It pays to stay informed so you know what to expect.

