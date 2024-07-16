3 Social Media Stocks That Will Have Better Returns Than META

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Less than two years ago, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) hit lows of $90 per share. Now, the company is a trillion-dollar titan at nearly $500 a share. Many of us, whether short-term or long-term investors, look forward to the day we can get lucky enough to hit a multi-bagger like META. However, there are plenty of other social media stocks worth your investment. Having said that, how do you find them?

One of the best ways to do so is through a simple investment strategy known as Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP). With GARP, investors should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, a large moat usually attached to market share, margin expansion, and high revenue growth.

In this article, I’ll cover stocks that I believe have a setup that META had in 2022. By using the GARP principles, these three stocks could be social media multi-baggers in the making!

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Being an AI innovator, search engine giant, and social media superstar, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is truly one-of-a-kind. This unique moat has positioned Alphabet as the fourth-largest company in the world by market cap.

The company has an 81.95% market share in the search engine industry with its subsidiary, YouTube, holding a market share of 97.67%. Not surprisingly, Alphabet’s financials are stellar with 57.2% year-over-year net income growth and 15.4% year-over-year growth in revenue to $80.54 billion. Its balance sheet holds just $30 billion in total debt compared to $110 billion in cash & equivalents.

So how is Alphabet continuing to fuel growth as a $2.3 trillion company? First, Alphabet is cost-cutting, having laid off more than 12,000 employees in 2023 alone. This contributed to its operating margin increasing to 32% from 25%. Second, it’s heavily investing in its technical infrastructure to support AI and Cloud growth. In Q1 alone, Alphabet’s CapEx was $12 billion, driven by investments in servers and data centers to develop its Gemini models. Lastly, Google is integrating this AI infrastructure into its current product line. YouTube cycles a host of generative AI tools, which led to 50% more channels uploading YouTube Shorts. This led to a 21% year-over-year rise in ad revenues.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

With a market share of 30.5%, Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) is the leader in the music streaming market. It is also second in the podcast market, housing 28.2% of podcast listeners. This only adds to the company’s extensive monthly active user (MAU) count of 615 million with 44% of them using the platform daily. This reinforces Spotify’s networking effect: as more users use the platform, friends and family will join as well. Features like Spotify Wrapped add a true social dimension to the app.

Monthly active users reach new all-time highs growing 19% year-over-year leading to quarterly revenues of $3.64 billion up about 20% year-over-year. Starting in July, the company announced price hikes for its individual, duo, and family plans by 9%, 13.3%, and 17.7% respectively.

Provided that the company has had a historical monthly churn rate of just 2% and given that its customer conversion rate is 44%, I do not believe these price hikes will significantly impact the company’s user base. SPOT trades at 3.9x sales and has a 0.8-forward Price to earnings ratio divided by its annual EPS Growth (PEG ratio). This is low relative to other music streamers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 1.39 or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 2.8. This is easily one of the best social media stocks on the market.

Tencent (TCEHY)

Tencent (NASDAQ:TCEHY), is China’s largest company and operates in social media, gaming, and eCommerce. While the company’s revenues have grown by 26% since 2020 the stock is down 50% from its all-time high.

It has a staggering 47% market share in the global gaming industry. Tencent’s WeChat super-app hosts 1.3 billion monthly active users. This is nearly twice the users of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) which has 676 million monthly active users. Net margins were up 50% quarter-over-quarter driven by improved digital advertising through its AI-powered ad targeting.

Tencent has a stellar lineup of games including Fight of Golden Spatula which broke mobile records in China. Other games under Tencent’s umbrella include Valorant, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends. With more than 140 games and $135 million in annual gross revenue per game, any new release adds to Tencent’s high-margin top-line growth.

At first glance, TCEHY trades at more than double the EV/EBITDA of peers like Baidu and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). But stronger growth metrics justify shares trading at 14.62x and 16.4x forward earnings. Quarterly revenue growth grew six times that of Baidu’s while net profit margins are 50% higher than BABA. If you are looking for the top social media stocks, start here.

