3 SNAP/EBT Scams To Avoid During the Government Shutdown

Fraudsters are everywhere these days, lying in wait for when you are most vulnerable, waiting to separate you from your money. Scammers often target those who qualify for financial products and government benefits that use EBT cards, including SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

Unfortunately, SNAP benefit scams often surge during government shutdowns as scammers exploit fear, food insecurity and uncertainty about benefit disruptions. Communication from agencies may be unclear, leaving recipients unsure of how much they’ll receive — or if they’ll receive anything at all — creating opportunities for fraud.

Good To Know: 3 Little-Known Social Security Rules That Could Save You Thousands

For You: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

For example, when government operations pause, scammers frequently impersonate officials to steal personal information such as EBT card numbers and PINs.

Recently, President Trump suggested that the U.S. might suspend SNAP payments during the shutdown, sparking panic and giving scammers new openings. (As of Nov. 6, 2025, the Trump administration says it will cover about half of November’s food stamp costs.)

With roughly 42 million Americans relying on SNAP, scammers have plenty of potential targets, so it’s paramount to protect your personal data. Here are three common scam scenarios to watch for.

Phishing Texts and Email Scams

Phishing occurs when fraudsters go “fishing” for personal or card information that will allow them to hack into your funds. Fraudsters can also use this information to make fake EBT cards — this is known as cloning — and make purchases with stolen SNAP benefits.

The scam can present itself in a few different ways, but usually starts with someone contacting you saying that something is amiss with your SNAP account or EBT card. The scammer knows that many people will rush to secure the account without looking into it closely first.

Simply put, someone trying to scam your benefits will pretend to be SNAP representatives to trick you into giving up your EBT card number, PIN, or other personal information by claiming your account is on hold or requires verification. Don’t give it to them, and keep your eyes peeled for other red flags such as the following:

Unsolicited texts, emails or calls asking for your card number or PIN

Messages with spelling errors or generic greetings

Links that lead to unofficial websites

Requests for you to act immediately to avoid losing benefits

Trending Now: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Middle Class

Enrollment Scams

Fraudsters often aim to target those who are eligible for SNAP benefits but have yet to enroll. You may be directed to a site that looks like an official SNAP portal to “verify” your account, or a fraudulent app that charges a fee for managing benefits.

Keep in mind that the legitimate app for SNAP (ebtEDGE) is always free, and you should never have to give out your card info or pay to enroll.

Card Skimming and Cloning Scam

Card skimmers can be placed at ATMs or at card readers in stores, and they are used to steal data from your card that can be used for unauthorized expenditures. This way, the fraudster can steal your personal data when you check out.

Card skimmers and cloners are more likely to have been introduced into easily accessible payment terminals such as self-checkouts, so make sure you stay vigilant. Make sure nothing seems suspicious when you walk up to pay for your items.

Final Take To GO: Stopping the Fraud

To avoid getting scammed, don’t respond to text messages or phone calls related to your SNAP account or EBT card, as official channels will rarely reach out to you about your account through the phone to solicit payment. If you are unsure, you can always just hang up and look up the official contact info online and then call that number.

On that note, remember to never give out your PIN or personal information to someone you don’t trust, as once again, real representatives will never ask for your card number, and you should not divulge this information to anyone.

Josephine Nesbit and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 SNAP/EBT Scams To Avoid During the Government Shutdown

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.