3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds Poised for Strong Growth

A small-cap value fund is a good choice for investors seeking diversification across sectors and companies, and focusing on gaining exposure to stocks trading at a discount. Investors with a high-risk appetite tend to buy these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, have growth potential and are likely to see an increase in market capitalization.

Value stocks are those that trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e., earnings, book value, debt equity). It is a common practice to invest in value funds for income or yield.

However, not all value funds comprise only those companies that primarily use their earnings to pay out dividends. Investors interested in picking value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield, which is the total dividend payout divided by the value of the mutual fund’s shares.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked small-cap value mutual funds, namely, DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX, Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity SPSAX and Vericimetry US Small Cap Value VYSVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Small Cap Value mutual funds.

DFA US Small Cap Value aims for long-term capital growth by investing in securities of small-cap U.S. companies. DFSVX managers also target value stocks and securities that exhibit a relatively high book value compared to their market value.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.

Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity aims for long-term total investment returns. SPSAX focuses on small-cap companies, identifying them as firms with market capitalizations comparable to those in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase.

Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. As of March 2025, SPSAX held 245 issues, with 1.1% of its assets invested in Jackson Financial.

Vericimetry US Small Cap Value primarily allocates its assets to the common stock of U.S. small-cap value companies at the time of purchase. VYSVX managers use a market-cap-weighted approach to establish target allocations for U.S. small-cap value stocks.

Vericimetry US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. Mendel Fygenson has been one of the fund managers of VYSVX since September 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small cap value mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DFSVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SPSAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VYSVX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.