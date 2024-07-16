3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Transform $1,000 Into $10K

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While investing, identifying small-cap stocks with high growth potential can be a game-changer to maximize returns. Small-cap stocks often possess agility and growth prospects that larger companies may need help to match. Here, each is poised to deliver substantial returns on investment.

These companies represent diverse sectors — from technology solutions to digital advertising — but share a common thread: a strategic focus on robust revenue growth and innovative market strategies. Understanding these companies’ unique market leads and financial strengths provides a larger perspective on their current opportunities and anticipates growth potential.

Small-cap stocks offer an edge to capitalize on emerging trends and disruptive technologies. For instance, the first company leverages its expertise in educational staffing services. Meanwhile, the second one expands its automation solutions with solid customer retention. Finally, the third company capitalizes on digital advertising shifts. These companies’ fundamentals and market strategies can help in sharp investment decisions to amplify portfolio returns.

RCM Technologies (RCMT)

Source: Shutterstock

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) specializes in engineering consulting and staffing services. The company has a solid top-line growth trajectory, reflected by a 7.2% annual increase in revenue to $71.9 million for Q1 2024. This growth is bolstered by strong performances across its segments, particularly in engineering, where gross profit surged by an impressive 27.1%. Such substantial growth in the engineering segment indicates effective project execution and likely higher-margin contracts, contributing significantly to overall revenue expansion.

Regarding profitability, RCM Technologies’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.1% annually to $6.8 million for Q1 2024, while adjusted diluted EPS saw a substantial increase of 30.4% to $0.53 per share. These metrics highlight the company’s sharp cost controls that may lead to sustained growth momentum. Strategically, RCM Technologies has focused on expanding its market footprint, particularly in the K–12 education sector. The company reported 19.1% revenue growth in school districts served, reflecting successful onboarding of new clients and effective management of existing relationships.

RCM Technologies’ strong revenue growth in niche markets makes it a top mark on small-cap stocks with a high potential list.

UiPath (PATH)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) leads in robotic process automation (RPA) across industries. The company derived a 21% annual annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth to $1.508 billion for Q1 fiscal 2025. This growth is driven by a net new ARR of $44 million, excluding an FX headwind of $3 million. The consistent growth in ARR indicates strong customer retention and expansion. Moreover, UiPath ended the quarter with approximately 10,800 customers, highlighting its broad customer base. Significant growth in customers with higher ARR tiers, such as $1 million or more and $5 million or more, demonstrates scalability and deepens customer relationships.

Further, UiPath’s revenue grew 16% annually. Despite challenges in large multi-year deals, UiPath’s revenue growth marks high market demand and operational scale. UiPath maintained a solid gross margin of 86%, with software gross margin at 90%, indicating efficient cost management and scalability in its cloud operations. Products like Autopilot have garnered significant customer interest, with over 1,500 organizations using them. This indicates strong market acceptance and the potential for rapid adoption, accelerating customer time-to-value.

To sum up, UiPath stands out among small-cap stocks with a high potential list due to its rapid growth in ARR and progressive button line.

Perion Network (PERI)

Source: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) specializes in digital advertising and programmatic platforms. The company’s trends fluctuate due to external factors, such as changes in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing’s pricing strategies. Despite challenges, Perion’s consolidated top line grew 9% annually to $157.8 million in Q1 2024. This growth is primarily attributed to the sharp performance of newer growth engines. Similarly, retail Media Solutions grew 134% annually to $14.9 million, constituting 20% of the advertising solutions revenue.

Additionally, connected TV (CTV) advertising revenue surged 108% annually to $8.2 million. This highlights strong customer adoption of high-impact CTV solutions. Digital out-of-home advertising revenue increased by 25% annually to $9.7 million, driven by the strategic acquisition of HiveStack. Indeed, these growth engines collectively mitigate the impact of declines in other areas, like video advertising, reflecting Perion’s ability to capitalize on emerging digital advertising trends. At its core, SORT 2.0, an upgraded AI-based audience segmentation technology, extends its capabilities beyond the web to CTV.

Perion’s successful diversification beyond traditional search advertising derives substantial revenue growth and market share expansion, making it a solid choice among top small-cap stocks with high potential.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

