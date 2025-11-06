3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)

If you’ve ever wished you’d caught the internet boom early—or owned shares of a company like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) before it became a $5 trillion tech behemoth—this one’s for you.

Artificial intelligence is clearly one of the dominant stories of our time. But some of the most interesting opportunities aren’t in the headliners…they’re in the “picks and shovels” companies quietly powering the movement forward.

In a recent conversation with analyst and trader Nate Tucci from the New Money Crew, three under-the-radar stocks stood out as potential breakout winners. Each one is still trading under $20, and each one is closely tied to the future infrastructure needed to support AI’s explosive growth.

And if you’re looking for a strategy to complement those moonshot plays, this overnight income approach Nate uses can be a smart way to bring in more consistent returns along the way.

New Era Energy: Following the IREN Playbook

New Era Energy (NASDAQ: NUAI) isn’t hiding its intentions. It’s following the exact playbook of IREN (NASDAQ: IREN)—a former crypto miner turned AI energy infrastructure provider that has surged from about $15 to more than $70.

“They are not even pretending that they are not just copycatting that exact playbook,” Nate says. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

New Era was initially focused on helium mining in the crypto world, but it pivoted after realizing its energy infrastructure could serve the AI sector far more effectively. With catalysts like its Texas facility, pending deals, and energy generation announcements, the company is lining up the kind of headlines that could drive viral interest.

Yes, it’s speculative. But the market cap is still just a fraction of IREN’s, meaning there’s plenty of room for upside if a few things go right.

EOS Energy: Zinc Batteries With Breakout Potential

EOS Energy (NASDAQ: EOSE) is another “picks and shovels” play, but this one’s rooted in breakthrough battery tech.

EOS is focused on zinc-powered, long-duration batteries—a potential alternative to lithium for energy storage that’s safe, sustainable, and built for the kind of grid demands AI could place on our power systems.

The stock has already had a run—up over 125% in the past few months—but Nate believes this one still has a path higher. “They probably have the most deal structures already in place,” he says, noting the company’s growing attention from analysts and industry insiders.

Recent price target upgrades (including $20 and $22) show that Wall Street is starting to pay attention.

Strive: Bitcoin Leverage Without the Coins

Strive (NASDAQ: ASST) may be better known in crypto circles than AI ones—but its evolution as a treasury-backed Bitcoin play has interesting crossover potential.

Inspired by Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), Strive originally mined Bitcoin but now aims to serve as a treasury-like vehicle, holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet and amplifying its exposure to crypto’s future.

With shares recently trading around $1.20, Nate sees massive upside if Bitcoin returns to its highs. “If Bitcoin makes the run from $100K to $150K, the math on that is a 50% gain,” he says. “I would guess ASST goes up 1,000% over the same move.”

It’s not for the faint of heart. But for those willing to risk small amounts in exchange for large potential returns, it could be a compelling piece of a more diversified long-term strategy.

Risk and Reward: Positioning Early in Disruptive Trends

Whether you’re investing in battery tech, energy infrastructure, or crypto-backed AI exposure, these are the types of opportunities that may fly under the radar—until they don’t.

As Nate reminds investors, “There isn’t going to be just one winner. We’ll probably see hundreds.” And with the right balance of risk and reward, a few smart picks now could go a long way later.

