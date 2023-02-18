3 Sites That Will Pay You for Taking Surveys

Did you know that you can make money by taking surveys online from the comfort of your own home? It's true. While you won't get wealthy doing it, based on the time you spend, you could earn a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars a year. There are a number of sites out there that will pay you cash or rewards for participating in their surveys. Here are three sites to take online surveys and give your budget a boost!

1. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is one of the most popular survey sites out there. With Survey Junkie, users can earn points for completing surveys which can then be exchanged for e-gift cards or PayPal payments. The site offers a variety of different surveys, so you're likely to find something that interests you. Additionally, Survey Junkie has a low payout threshold, meaning that once you reach a certain amount of points, you'll be able to cash out your earnings quickly and easily. Survey Junkie offers additional rewards for participating in focus groups and behavioral research.

2. Swagbucks

Another great option for earning money through surveys is Swagbucks. Swagbucks is similar to Survey Junkie in that it pays users in points which can then be converted into gift cards or cash back from PayPal. Swagbucks gives out 7,000 free gift cards every day and has paid out over $800 million worth of rewards to its members. In addition to getting free gift cards when you answer online surveys, the site also offers coupons and cash back shopping.

3. MyPoints

MyPoints is another great option for those who want to make money by taking paid online surveys. Like the other sites, MyPoints also pays users in points, which can then be converted into e-gift cards or PayPal payments. MyPoints offers coupons and deals on a wide variety of products. You can earn points by trying out new products or signing up for trial services from hundreds of brands. The site also offers cash back rewards when you shop through its site.

These three sites are just several among dozens of different sites giving free rewards away. Other popular sites are LifePoints, InboxDollars, Toluna Influencers, and Opinion Outpost. Taking paid surveys online is an easy way to make money from home with little effort required on your part. You won't become rich overnight, but if you have a few moments to spare, it could be a great way to add to your savings account or investments. By signing up with survey sites like SurveyJunkie, Swagbucks and MyPoints, you'll be able to start earning rewards such as gift cards or PayPal payments with just a few clicks of your mouse.

