3 Signs You're Not Ready to Apply for Social Security Yet

Many people are mentally ready to start receiving Social Security checks long before they become eligible for them at 62. But wanting checks and actually applying for them are two separate things.

If you want to get the most out of the program, there are a few key steps you need to take before you sign up so you can complete your application quickly and optimize your lifetime benefit. If any of the following three things apply to you, you may not be ready to claim yet.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. You haven't checked your earnings record

Your earnings record shows how much of your income was taxed for Social Security each year. The annual amounts are often similar to your annual income, though this isn't the case for everyone, such as high earners.

That's because you only pay Social Security taxes on the first $176,100 you earn in 2025. This limit, also known as the taxable wage base, has gradually increased over time. If you earn more than the taxable wage base in a given year, your earnings record will display the annual limit instead -- this is not an error.

It's important to check your earnings record for accuracy before you apply. Errors, though rare, can cause you to receive a smaller benefit than you deserve.

You can access your earnings record by creating a my Social Security account. You'll need to verify your identity when you sign up. After that, you'll be able to log in with a username and password. With this account, you'll be able to check your earnings record for anything that looks out of place.

If you notice something strange, like no income reported for a year you know you worked, you'll need to submit a Request for Correction of Earnings Record form to the Social Security Administration. Include any documentation you have, like tax returns, that show how much you actually earned that year.

It can take some time for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to investigate this and update your earnings record, so it's best to do this well before you plan to apply. Contact the SSA if you have any questions about how this process works.

2. You don't understand how your claiming age affects benefits

Sometimes, determining when to claim Social Security isn't a choice. If you have no other way to cover your expenses, then your decision is pretty clear. Applying for Social Security is better than taking on costly debt.

However, when you have a job or savings, you might have a little more wiggle room in terms of when you sign up. This frees you to think more strategically about your claiming age.

The first thing you should know is your full retirement age (FRA). The government determines this based on your birth year. For most people reading this, your FRA is 67, which applies to all those born in 1960 or later (some older adults have an FRA between 66 and 67). You must claim at this age if you hope to receive the full benefit you've earned based on your work history.

However, you do have the option of claiming as soon as you turn 62. Just know that claiming early permanently reduces your monthly benefit. That could still be your best option if you need Social Security to pay for essentials or if health complications mean you a shorter life expectancy.

For most people, delaying Social Security should net you a larger lifetime benefit. Every month you wait to apply increases your checks a fraction of a percent until you qualify for your maximum benefit at 70 years old.

It's best to weigh all your options before deciding which claiming age is best for you. Your my Social Security account has a tool that can estimate your benefit at every possible claiming age to help you with the decision.

3. You don't have all the documents you need to apply

Having the necessary information on hand will help you complete your Social Security application quickly. The SSA typically asks for the following documents:

Your Social Security card or a record of your Social Security number.

Your original birth certificate or other proof of your age.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful alien status if you weren't born in the U.S.

A copy of your U.S. military service papers if you served before 1968.

A copy of your W-2 or your self-employment tax form from last year.

If you're missing some key information, contact the Social Security Administration for assistance. It may be able to help you track down what you need at no cost to you.

Once you've worked through the three issues above, you should be in a much better place to decide whether you're ready to apply for Social Security or not. If you still think it's the right move, you can apply online through your my Social Security account or set up a phone or in-person appointment with the SSA.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.