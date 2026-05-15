3 Signs You Need to Reduce Your Retirement Spending

Key Points

If your withdrawal rate keeps rising, you may be going overboard.

If you're resorting to debt, there's a problem.

If you're constantly anxious, cutting back could improve your mental health.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

After spending much of your career saving for retirement, once your stint in the workforce ends, it's time to start spending the money you pushed so hard to accumulate. And you shouldn't feel guilty about tapping your retirement account once you no longer have a steady paycheck -- that's what the money is there for.

On the other hand, it's important to withdraw from your IRA or 401(k) cautiously. You don't want to whittle down your savings too quickly, because if you run out of money, you may be forced to live on Social Security alone. And for many people, that's simply not doable.

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Part of making your savings last is being mindful of your retirement spending. And if these signs apply to you, it may be time to reduce it.

1. Your withdrawal rate keeps increasing each year

It's a good idea to establish a safe withdrawal rate for your IRA or 401(k). Many financial experts recommend 4% as a starting point, since it has historically held up well against inflation and fluctuating market conditions. But you can opt for a rate that works for you based on your retirement timeline and investment mix.

There's no rule saying you can't increase your withdrawal rate on occasion, whether to capitalize on strong markets or cover one-off expenses or experiences you won't have every year in retirement. But if your withdrawal rate seems to keep increasing from year to year, you may be putting your savings at risk.

2. You're taking on debt to cover your costs

During retirement, you don't have to worry about saving money anymore. But you should also do your very best to avoid taking on new debt. If you're frequently charging expenses on a credit card you can't pay off by the time your balance is due, or you're looking at borrowing against your home equity to cover your costs, it means there's a problem.

3. You're stressed about money all the time

It may be that you're not actually overspending in retirement. But if you're constantly worried you are, that's reason enough to scale back. Extra purchases may not be worth the stress of counting every dollar and being nervous about running out of funds.

How to reduce your spending

If you realize it's time to reduce your retirement spending, the good news is that you may not need to do so to such an extreme. Some mindful changes on your part could help you stretch your savings and get to a better place financially.

The first step is to create a budget so you can see exactly where your money has been going every month. From there, figure out an amount you're comfortable withdrawing from your savings each month, and see what sort of overage you're looking at.

If you're comfortable with $2,000 monthly IRA withdrawals and you get $2,000 a month in Social Security, you have a $4,000 budget. If you've been spending $4,500 a month, you need to cut $500. But that $500 could come from many different places.

You could downsize from two cars to one, which might free up $500 a month if that means shedding a vehicle payment. Or, you could cancel some subscriptions, shop for groceries more mindfully, and swap some paid entertainment for free activities to make up that $500 instead.

And if there's really no easy way to cut back to the tune of $500 a month, or however much you need to reduce, you could try to earn the money instead, whether by working a part-time job or joining the gig economy and moonlighting when you can. You could also explore creative ways to boost your income, like renting out a finished garage or basement in your home.

Overspending in retirement could put your savings at risk of running out, cost you money through debt, and cause you a world of stress. It's important to be honest with yourself if your spending isn't sustainable and make changes before your financial situation worsens.

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