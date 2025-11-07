3 Side Hustles AI Is Making Easier (and Which Ones It’s Killing)

Gig work and side hustles are helping many Americans make ends meet in today’s economy. More than 36% of Americans have a side gig, according to Hostinger.com, with an average income of $530 per month.

Generative AI, which includes apps like ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, Perplexity AI and many others, is making it possible for freelancers in a variety of fields to earn more in less time and even pursue new avenues for income.

“[T]he technology can open the door to greater earning potential and more sustainable side hustles,” said Keith Spencer, CPRW, career expert at Resume Now. “Gigs that once required a high level of specialized skill have become more accessible with AI support.”

AI That Augments, Not Replaces

In spite of concerns about AI taking over and replacing humans in creative professions, when used properly it can help many gig workers level up their performance. Consider these side hustles that may be easier now, thanks to your favorite AI tool of choice. However, remember that AI is there to help, not run the show.

“The most successful professionals treat AI as an assistant that speeds up technical or repetitive tasks while ensuring their own creativity and judgment still guide the final output,” Spencer said.

Writing

Many copywriters, journalists and bloggers worry that ChatGPT and other Gen AI tools might someday replace them. Some refuse to use AI in any capacity, and many publications have strict policies prohibiting AI use.

In situations where it’s permitted, however, smart writers leverage Gen AI to help them research, outline and act as a creative companion when one can’t think of exactly the right word or phrase.

Ed Gandia, an AI writing trainer for non-technical professionals, said the benefits go far beyond just writing faster.

“AI essentially removes the knowledge constraints that used to cap which projects writers could handle,” he said. “A writer can now research and write authoritatively about complex industries or technical topics in hours instead of months, expanding their income potential dramatically. They’re now able to say yes to lucrative opportunities they would have passed on before.”

Etsy Sales

Online sellers, such as those who use Etsy, previously had to spend significant time optimizing their listings for search and conversions. In other words, product descriptions have to use the right keywords to be discoverable by shoppers and also sound enticing to buy.

AI can help streamline this task by creating on-brand, optimized listings with the appropriate tags. It can rewrite listings for variations of a product (such as different colors or patterns) quickly. It can also help write on-brand captions. Finally, AI can help with market research, spotting trends that could become bestsellers in an Etsy shop.

Graphic Design

Likewise, graphic designers can use AI to automate tedious tasks and as a creative partner to brainstorm ideas. AI-savvy graphic designers often use AI to resize photos, suggest various layouts and experiment with different color combinations.

“The key is remembering that AI is a starting point, not the finished product,” Spencer warned. “Relying too heavily on automation risks producing work that feels generic, repetitive and disconnected from a real audience.”

Side Hustles That AI Could Make Obsolete

By the same token, some side hustles could be largely replaced by AI.

“Roles or fields that are predictable, repetitive and rule-based, or those that rely heavily on pattern recognition, routine processes, or data-driven decision-making, are generally considered most at risk from AI,” Spencer said. “This doesn’t necessarily mean these roles will be fully replaced, but AI could automate significant portions of the work, reducing the demand for human labor.”

Customer Service

As Chatbots become increasingly smarter and can even replicate empathy, entry-level customer service roles might be replaced. For instance, one survey from PSFK, reported by Chatbot.com, revealed that 74% of internet users prefer using chatbots to people for answers to straightforward questions. A HubSpot survey found that 40% of people don’t care if their customer service rep is human or AI, as long as the problem gets solved or the question gets answered.

Transcription

Programs like Fathom.AI, Otter.AI and others are already quite adept at transcribing conversations, taking notes during online meetings, and even providing summaries of the transcription.

For highly technical content, like medical or legal transcriptions, humans must still play a role for quality control. But transcriptionists who don’t specialize in a complex field may soon be completely replaced by AI tools.

