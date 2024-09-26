3 Short-Term Government Bond Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund limited by its investment objectives and fund by-laws to investing in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. Depending on the fund’s definition, the short term can be up to five years.



Mutual funds investing in government debt securities are among the most secure options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to a portfolio with a large proportion of equity. They provide dividends more frequently than individual bonds. Hence, these are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal options for risk-averse investors.

Below, we share with you three short-term government bond mutual funds, viz. GMO U.S. Treasury Fund GUSTX, Vanguard Short-Term Federal Inv VSGBX and Sei Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund TCSGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

GMO U.S. Treasury Fund invests most of its net assets in Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations and collateralized repurchase agreements that include U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes and other securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, as well as Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities and other zero-coupon securities. GUSTX advisors seek to maintain an estimated interest rate duration of one year or less.

GMO U.S. Treasury Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%. As of the end of May 2024, GUSTX invested 20.8% of its net assets in the U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Note.

Vanguard Short-Term Federal Inv seeks a high level of interest income by investing in short-term securities issued by U.S. government agencies. VSGBX advisors also invest in U.S. Treasury securities and in repurchase agreements backed by U.S. Treasury or federal agency securities.

Vanguard Short-Term Federal Inv has three-year annualized returns of 0.4%. VSGBX has an expense ratio of 0.20%.

Sei Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund invests most of its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations and other issues such as mortgage-backed securities and repurchase agreements guaranteed by various agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government. TCSGX advisors may also invest in securities issued by various entities of the U.S. government, like the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Sei Daily Income Trust Short-Duration Government Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.8%. Brian Conroy has been the fund manager of TCSGX since December 2012.

