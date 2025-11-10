3 Short-Term Government Bond Funds for Risk-Averse Investors

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund bylaws to invest primarily in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. Depending on the fund’s definition, the short term can be up to five years.

Mutual funds that invest in government debt securities are among the most secure investment options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to a portfolio with a large proportion of equity. They pay out dividends more frequently than individual bonds. Hence, these are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked short-term government bond mutual funds — SEI Short-Duration Government TCSGX, Federated Hermes Short-Term Govt IS FSGVX and CM Advisors Fixed Income CMFIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Sei Short-Duration Government primarily invests its net assets in U.S. Treasury obligations, along with mortgage-backed securities and repurchase agreements guaranteed by U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities. TCSGX advisors may also allocate to securities issued by different U.S. government entities.The fund has returned 4.5% over the past three years.

As of July 2025, TCSGX had 25.1% of its net assets invested in Total Misc. Bonds.

Federated Hermes Short-Term Govt IS mainly invests in a portfolio composed of U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency securities with maturities ranging from one to three years, along with related derivative contracts. The fund has returned 4.1% over the past three years.

J. Andrew Kirschler has been one of the fund managers of FSGVX since July 2013.

CM Advisors Fixed Income mainly invests in U.S. dollar fixed income assets considered undervalued, including corporate, government and mortgage-backed bonds, focusing mainly on debt securities and related investment companies emphasizing fixed income holdings. The fund has returned 7.8% over the past three years.

CMFIX has an expense ratio of 0.87%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all short-term government bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of short-term government bond mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TCSGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CMFIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FSGVX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.