3 Short-Term Government Bond Funds for Mitigating Risk

Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options that provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds. U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.

A short-term government bond fund is a mutual fund that is limited by its investment objectives and fund bylaws to investing primarily in short-term obligations of the federal government or its agencies. This makes it an ideal option for investors looking for the safety net of investing in government bonds. Depending on the fund's definition, short term can be up to five years.

Below we share with you three top-ranked short-term government bond mutual funds, namely Empower Short Duration Bond Fund MXSDX, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund LALDX and Vanguard Short Term Federal Fund VSGBX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Empower Short Duration Bond Fund invests most of its assets in investment-grade bonds. MXSDX advisors actively manage a portfolio of corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasuries, and agency securities. The fund has returned 1.7% over the past five years.

As of March 2023, MXSDX had 59.2% of its assets invested in TOTAL MISC BONDS.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund seeks a high level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in various types of short-duration debt securities. LALDX invests the majority of its net assets in investment-grade debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, and inflation-linked investments. The fund has returned 0.8% over the past five years.

Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LALDX since 1998.

Vanguard Short Term Federal Fund invests the majority of its assets in short-term bonds issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, and its agencies and instrumentalities, many of which are not backed by it. VSGBX is expected to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 1 to 4 years. The fund has returned 1% over the past five years.

VSGBX has an expense ratio of 0.20% compared with the category average of 0.64%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all short-term government bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of short-term government bond mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSGBX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LALDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MXSDX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.