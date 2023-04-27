3 Semiconductor Stocks For Your Late-April 2023 Watchlist

The semiconductor industry is a crucial sector in today’s technology-driven world. This is largely due to the fact that it revolves around the design, manufacturing, and sales of semiconductor devices or integrated circuits (ICs). These tiny electronic components serve as the backbone for a wide array of products. Ranging from smartphones and computers to automobiles and advanced medical equipment. As technology continues to advance rapidly, the demand for increasingly sophisticated and efficient semiconductor solutions keeps growing. As a result, making the industry a vital component of the global economy.

With that, semiconductor stocks represent potential investment opportunities in companies that develop and manufacture these vital components. As the technology sector continues to expand and innovate, semiconductor companies could be poised to benefit from the growing demand for their products.

However, it is essential to note that the industry can be cyclical and subject to fluctuations in demand and global economic conditions, making it crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and maintain a diversified portfolio. Now knowing this, here are three semiconductor stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA Stock)

To begin, NVIDIA (NVDA) is a semiconductor company specializing in the development of graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Their products cater to various sectors, including gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive markets.

This month, NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. In detail, NVIDIA unveiled the GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, making the power of the Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3 technology more accessible to gamers and creators at a starting price of $599. The RTX 4070 provides impressive performance, supporting real-time ray tracing and over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution in most modern games.

Over the past six months of trading, Nvidia stock has jumped by 103.11%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s late-morning trading session, shares of NVDA stock are trading lower on the day so far by 0.70% at $267.68 a share.

Intel Corp. (INTC Stock)

Next, Intel Corporation (INTC) is a global semiconductor giant known for its microprocessors and chipsets used in personal computers, data centers, and various other electronic devices. The company’s extensive product portfolio also includes memory solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and networking products.

Moving along, today, Thursday Intel will report its first quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company is set to release its Q1 2023 financial results after the U.S. stock market closes today. To briefly recap, last quarter INTC reported earnings of $0.10 per share along with revenue of $14.0 billion.

In the last six months of trading action, shares of Intel Corp stock have rebounded by 11.56%. While, ahead of Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, INTC stock is trading higher on the day so far by 0.90% at $29.31 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

Lastly, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures microprocessors, graphics processing units, and system-on-chip solutions for a wide range of markets, including computing, gaming, and data centers.

Just this week, AMD announced the introduction of its Ryzen Z1 Series processors. This will help to expand the “Zen 4” lineup to cater to handheld PC gaming consoles. The series includes two high-performance processors, the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, both delivering outstanding gaming experiences, impressive battery life, and AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics.

Looking at the last six months of trading, AMD stock has rose by 47.15%. With that, during Thursday’s late morning trading session, shares of AMD stock are up modestly by 0.36% at $86.25 a share.

