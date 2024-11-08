News & Insights

Markets
AMD

3 Semiconductor Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

November 08, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Jose Najarro for The Motley Fool ->

In today's video, I discuss three semiconductor stocks with various growth opportunities for long-term investors. To learn more, check out the short video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Nov. 7, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Advanced Micro Devices made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Lam Research. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
LRCX
ON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.