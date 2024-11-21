3 Secrets of Roth IRA Millionaires

With so many ways to spend your hard-earned dollars, it's easy to see why retirement savings often get pushed to the side. But if you can muster enough discipline to get started and stick to it, you could have a shot at joining the Roth IRA millionaire club.

A Roth IRA is the best thing since sliced bread for many folks. What makes it so special? You contribute after-tax dollars -- hopefully when you're in a lower tax bracket -- and your withdrawals in retirement will be completely tax-free once you've reached 59 1/2 and met the five-year rule. That means if you hang in there long enough to rack up a $1 million Roth IRA, every penny will be yours to keep.

If that's a milestone you're aiming for, here are three secrets that have helped others achieve Roth IRA millionaire status.

1. They believe it's possible

The truth is, the path to becoming a Roth IRA millionaire starts with your mindset. If you don't believe it's possible, chances are you won't take the first step to make it happen.

For starters, you might want to crunch the numbers to see what's possible. You'll need to plug in an average return and consider how much you plan to invest every year. For example, take a look at how fast your money could grow if you invested $7,000 annually and earned a return of 7%, 8%, 9%, or 10%.

$7,000 Invested Annually for: Growing at 7% Growing at 8% Growing at 9% Growing at 10% 10 years $103,485 $109,518 $115,922 $122,718 20 years $307,056 $345,960 $390,352 $441,017 30 years $707,511 $856,421 $1,040,027 $1,266,604 40 years $1,495,267 $1,958,467 $2,578,043 $3,407,963

These numbers are on the conservative side, considering the stock market has delivered an average annual return of about 10% over the last five decades and the maximum amount you can contribute generally goes up over time. However, it's important to remember that stock market returns are never guaranteed.

2. They don't fall asleep at the wheel

Roth IRA millionaires don't just open an account and toss in cash whenever they feel like it. They set goals, keep tabs on their investments, and make consistent contributions year after year.

For 2024 and 2025, the annual contribution limit is $7,000 for those under 50 and $8,000 for those 50 and older. If the contribution limit goes up, you might want to review your game plan to see if it makes sense for you to contribute the max.

One reason why people fall in love with the Roth IRA is because of the flexibility to invest in assets of their choice, such as individual stocks and exchange-traded funds. You'll want to keep tabs on your investments over time to ensure they align with your risk tolerance and goals.

If the market wobbles, don't panic -- keep going. A diverse portfolio of assets that aligns with your long-term goals and vision can help you stay on the path when the going gets tough.

3. They get their financial ducks in a row

Your chances of becoming a Roth IRA millionaire are slim if your financial foundation is shaky. Before you can beef up your Roth IRA, you'll need to master the basics -- like keeping the lights on and not handing over every dollar in your wallet. For example, aim to have at least three to six months worth of expenses in an emergency fund to keep you afloat if life throws a curveball your way.

If saving feels like a stretch, try cutting back on expenses or finding ways to boost your income. Just don't let lifestyle creep sneak in and interfere with your goals.

Also, keep an eye on the Roth IRA income limits. If your income exceeds the threshold, you'll need to tap into alternative strategies, like a backdoor Roth IRA, to get your money into the account.

Becoming a Roth IRA millionaire won't happen overnight, but the journey can teach you powerful skills to crush other financial goals. Even if you don't hit the million-dollar mark in your Roth IRA, the effort you put in will position you to be better off down the road.

