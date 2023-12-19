3 Schwab Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Schwab asset management has more than 30 years of experience and manages $959 billion in assets. It offers a commitment to keeping costs low. The issuer achieves this by offering no-load fee funds and consistently maintaining expense ratios below the industry average. As a provider of retail index mutual funds in the United States, Schwab places great emphasis on accessibility, simplicity and prioritizing the needs of investors above all else. This unique combination positions Schwab mutual funds as a reliable option for investments.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Schwab mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard one's portfolio and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Schwab MarketTrack Growth Fund SWHGX seeks high capital growth with less volatility than an all-stock portfolio. SWHGX invests in bond, stock and cash investments.

Zifan Tang has been the lead manager of SWHGX since Feb 28, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Schwab S&P 500 Fund (28.2%), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond (16.1%) and Schwab Fundmtl US (12.1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

SWHGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 7.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.71%. SWHGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Schwab MarketTrack All Equity Portfolio Fund SWEGX seeks high capital growth through an all-stock portfolio. SWEGX advisors maintain a defined asset allocation to achieve the fund’s goal. The portfolio's target allocation is 100% in stock investments with certain percentages for different segments of the stock market.

Patrick Kwok has been the lead manager of SWEGX since Feb 28, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Schwab S&P 500 Fund (31.5%), Schwab International Inde (13.8%) and Schwab Fundmtl US lg co I (13.6%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

SWEGX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 7% and 8.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.39%. SWEGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Schwab Select Large Cap Growth LGILX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies. LGILX advisors also invest in foreign equity securities.

Giri K Devulapally has been the lead manager of LGILX since Sep 14, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (9.3%), Apple Inc. (9.2%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (7.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

LGILX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.2% and 12.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.75% compared with the category average of 0.99%. LGILX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

