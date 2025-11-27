3 Russell Mutual Funds to Build a Balanced Portfolio

The Seattle-based Russell Investments company operates $370 billion worth of assets through its 17 global offices, which serve 30 countries. The company employs multiple managers because it chooses different investment approaches from external managers instead of adopting a fixed investment approach. The Russell mutual funds implement active management through passive strategies and traditional methods, and alternative investment approaches. The investment strategy performs environmental and social governance assessments to select managers and construct portfolios, leading to a broad investment solution.

We have chosen three Russell mutual funds — Russell Inv Multifactor US Equity RTDSX, Russell Inv Multi-Asset Strat RMGSX and Russell Inv Tax-Exempt High Yield Bd RTHAX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Russell Inv Multifactor US Equity fund invests a majority of its assets in large and mid-cap stocks within the Russell 1000 Index range.

Nick Zylkowski has been the lead manager of RTDSX since March 15, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (6.7%), Microsoft Corp. (6.6%) and Apple Inc. (4.8%) as of July 31, 2025.

RTDSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.6% and 16.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. RTDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Russell Inv Multi-Asset Strat fund invests in global equities and global fixed income, including real assets-related stocks and high-yield debt.

Rob Balkema has been the lead manager of RMGSX since March 3, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (1.5%), Apple Inc. (1.1%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (1%) as of July 31, 2025.

RMGSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.9% and 8.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. RMGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Russell Inv Tax-Exempt High Yield Bd fund invests most of its assets in fixed-income securities that provide federal tax-exempt income, primarily municipal bonds.

Gerard Fitzpatrick has been the lead manager of RTHAX since May 8, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (77.2%), Cash (4.2%) and Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority (1.4%) as of July 31, 2025.

RTHAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.6% and 1.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. RTHAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

