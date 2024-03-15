3 Russell Investments Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Based in Seattle, WT, Russell Investments offers a diverse range of mutual funds to investors, financial professionals and individuals across the globe. Managing assets worth $1 trillion and overseeing $288.3 billion, these mutual funds are recognized for their transparency and cost-effectiveness, with an average expense ratio of 1.06%.

The majority of their mutual funds are no-load funds, which are managed by a team of experts. With offices in 19 cities, including financial hubs such as London and New York, Russell Investments provides accessible and varied investment opportunities through their mutual funds making them an attractive choice for investments.

Investing in Russell Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Russell Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Russell Investments Multifactor International Equity Fund RTITX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common stocks.

Jordan McCall has been the lead manager of RTITX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (2%), Nestlé S.A. (1.6%) and Shell PLC (1.4%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

RTITX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. RTITX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Russell Investments Global Equity Fund RGECX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks.

Jon Eggins has been the lead manager of RGECX since Feb 13, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (3.4%), Alphabet Inc. (2.5%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (1.8%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

RGECX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 7% and 10.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.99%. RGECX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Russell Investments Multifactor U.S. Equity Fund RTDSX invests most of its assets in equity securities that are closely linked to the U.S. economy. RTDSX advisors also invest in common stocks of large, medium and small-capitalization U.S. companies.

Nick Zylkowski has been the lead manager of RTDSX since Mar 15, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (6.3%), Apple Inc. (6.3%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (2.8%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

RTDSX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.4% and 13.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.55%. RTDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

