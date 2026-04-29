3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks That Have Been Making Payments for Over a Century

Key Points

The stocks listed here were all paying dividends before the Great Depression.

Not only are they dependable income stocks, but their yields are also fairly high.

They have also been increasing their payouts in recent years.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

There are many dividend stocks to choose from in the stock market, which can offer high yields. But the ones that are on this list are truly special ones, not only for their payouts but for their consistency. They've been making dividend payments for more than a century.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) are among the best dividend stocks you can own. Here's how long they've been making payments for, and why their businesses make them solid income investments to hang on to for the long haul.

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Coca-Cola

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has an iconic brand that's known all over the world. In the stock market, it's known for providing shareholders with not only dividend payments but also dividend growth. Currently, the stock yields 2.6%, which is more than double the rate of the S&P 500 average (1.1%).

The company has been paying investors a dividend consistently, going back to 1920, before the Great Depression. It's a remarkable accomplishment to be able to have the financial strength to do that, given how volatile economic cycles can be over the long term. What's perhaps even more impressive is that it has been raising its dividend for 64 consecutive years, easily qualifying it as a Dividend King, which includes stocks that have been raising their payouts for at least 50 years.

Its drink products aren't all that expensive compared to many other food products, and thus, it's easy to see why demand remains fairly strong for Coca-Cola, even when the economy may not be doing so well. In 2025, its revenue totaled $47.9 billion, which was still a decent 2% increase over the previous year.

ExxonMobil

Another top dividend stock that resonates with risk-averse investors is ExxonMobil. The oil and gas giant pays its shareholders 2.7%, and while it may not have the dividend streak that Coca-Cola does, it has been increasing its annual payout for 43 consecutive years.

It has, however, been paying its shareholders for longer. It first paid a dividend in 1882. Back then, it was Standard Oil. It has evolved over the years, and with a continued reliance on oil and gas, demand for its products is consistently strong. The war in Iran is a reminder of just how dependent global economies are on oil, and why Exxon's stock can be a great option for risk-averse investors to consider.

The company routinely generates well over $300 billion in annual revenue, and this past year, its earnings totaled $28.8 billion, which was actually down from $33.7 billion a year ago. Exxon is a top company in the industry, and with strong financials, it makes for a terrific dividend stock to just buy and hold. This year, with oil prices climbing higher, the stock is already up 26%.

York Water

The York Water Company is as dependable a dividend stock as you can find. It's in the wastewater business. While it may not be terribly exciting, the company provides a crucial service to communities, which translates into consistently strong results. It's not a huge company, but it is a highly profitable one. Last year, it reported more than $20 million in profit on revenue of $77 million, for an impressive margin of 26%.

The stock offers the highest yield on this list, at around 3.1%. But what's remarkable about York Water is that the company hasn't missed a dividend payment for over 210 years, with its streak going back to 1816. York Water has also been increasing its dividend in recent years, and its payout has risen by 47% over the past 10 years.

York Water may not make for a compelling growth investment, but investors can depend on it for a solid and dependable dividend. And with a manageable payout ratio of around 64%, there is no risk of its impressive streak ending anytime soon.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.