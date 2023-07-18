InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While some investors may be soaking up the July sun, the smart money is closely watching robotics stocks. This is a realm that artificial intelligence has more than supercharged.

So which companies stand out as the leading robotics stocks for the month of July? To answer this question, I asked the Bard chatbot from Google.

I started by asking Bard to come up with three robotics stocks for July. I used two stock picks from the list because it also listed Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Although I love the stock, I feel there is already plenty of coverage of this tech giant. Therefore, I asked the chatbot again, and I got a great pick in the shape of a certain health-tech company embracing robotics.

As we navigate these dynamic waters, we’ll touch upon these AI-predicted robotics stocks. So, buckle up and prepare to launch into this invigorating world of robotics investing.

UiPath (PATH)

As we’re catapulting into the second half of July, investor attention is gravitating toward high-potential robotics stocks. Making quite the splash in this sector, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has seen an impressive year-to-date return of 49%.

This AI-recommended stock’s financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 has painted a promising picture, with a revenue increase of 18% to $290 million. UiPath also beat earnings per share estimates by a staggering 403%!

UiPath is a titan in robotic process automation, geared to capitalize on the booming demand as businesses hunt for efficiency. Keep an eye on UiPath – this isn’t just investing in robotics stocks; it’s an investment in the future of automation.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) boasts an impressive year-to-date return of 34%, making it a captivating prospect for investors eyeing July robotics stocks. With its expertise in robotics helping to transform the healthcare industry, Intuitive Surgical shines brightly.

And Intuitive Surgical’s appeal extends beyond stock performance. The latest earnings data reveals a remarkable 14% year-over-year revenue increase. Global da Vinci procedures experienced an estimated 26% growth in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. These numbers solidify Intuitive Surgical’s position as a top choice among AI-recommended robotics stocks.

Another noteworthy factor is the FDA’s approval of the da Vinci SP system, its flagship product designed for simple prostatectomy. This development reinforces the company’s position as a leader in cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

However, it’s important to consider the underlying metrics. Intuitive Surgical carries a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 63.2x, indicating a relatively high valuation.

The company remains a shining star. But potential investors should exercise caution and wait for a pullback to enter.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), an unwavering titan in industrial automation, has surged 33% in 2023. This exceptional growth exemplifies the immense potential of investing in robotics stocks.

Moreover, Rockwell’s recent earnings report reinforces its strength and optimism. Net income has skyrocketed by an astounding 457% YOY, while revenue has surged by 25.8%. This positions Rockwell as a high-potential robotics stock, appealing to investors seeking innovation and profitability.

As we get into the second half of the year, take a moment to reflect on Rockwell’s prowess. Positioned at the forefront of the robotics revolution, the company represents a vibrant investment opportunity within the realm of AI-recommended robotics stocks. Who wouldn’t want a slice of this promising pie in their portfolio?

