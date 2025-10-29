3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

The U.S. public robotics space grew 60% from mid-2024 to mid-2025, outpacing broader tech indexes as the sector matures.

Defense robotics spending surged 150% from 2024 to 2025, jumping from $3.3 billion to $8.4 billion as drone warfare becomes standard military procurement.

Three stocks offer proven profitability in surgical robotics, explosive growth in defense drones, and contracted revenue from warehouse automation.

Robotics has cycled through hype waves before, but the current inflection point looks different. Real companies are generating real revenue, exits are happening at billion-dollar valuations, and public markets are rewarding execution with sustained growth.

F-Prime Capital's State of Robotics report shows the U.S. public robotic space grew by a remarkable 60% from 2024 to 2025. Moreover, there were five acquisitions of over $500 million in 2024 and 2025, and eight new public robotics companies worth over $500 million came to market during the same period.

What's more, the sector is rapidly splitting into distinct categories with unique market dynamics. To wit, defense robotics investment exploded from $3.3 billion in 2024 to $8.4 billion in 2025, as battlefield deployments drive procurement budgets. Warehouse automation is starting to truly scale with major retail customers, and medical robotics continues to lead the pack with one of the longest track records of profitability and consistent growth.

Three robotics stocks capture different parts of this opportunity, from proven profitability to explosive growth backed by real contracts.

The proven medical robotics leader

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) operates the da Vinci surgical system across more than 9,000 installed units globally. The $195 billion company generated $9.1 billion in revenue over the last 12 months with consistent double-digit revenue growth and a 35% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin.

The business model compounds. Each system sale creates a multidecade revenue stream from instruments, accessories, and service contracts. As hospitals expand procedures, utilization drives recurring revenue without proportional cost increases. The company processed millions of procedures in 2024, with growth from both new placements and higher volumes on existing systems. This trend is continuing in 2025.

Competitors have launched rival platforms, but switching costs remain high and Intuitive's procedure volume creates a data advantage for system improvements. This is what mature robotics profitability looks like, and the company is still growing revenue at a steady double-digit pace.

The defense robotics pure play

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) builds tactical drones and loitering munitions deployed across U.S. and allied militaries. The $18.9 billion company posted 44% revenue growth over the last 12 months as defense budgets shift toward unmanned systems.

F-Prime's report shows defense robotics investment surging 150% from 2024 to 2025, reaching $8.4 billion, and driven by lessons from Ukraine where drones have proven to be mission-critical. AeroVironment's Switchblade loitering munitions and reconnaissance drones fill immediate operational needs with real Department of Defense contracts across multiple branches.

International demand is growing as allied nations observe combat effectiveness and modernize forces with proven systems. When defense spending shifts structurally toward a technology category, the pure-play leaders benefit first and most. That's AeroVironment.

The warehouse automation platform

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) builds end-to-end warehouse systems that autonomously store, retrieve, and sequence products for large retailers. The $41.7 billion company posted 36% revenue growth over the last 12 months and holds $22.4 billion in contracted backlog, primarily with Walmart across hundreds of distribution centers.

Walmart's $520 million development agreement alone funds automation across its network, with each installation generating recurring software and service revenue after initial delivery. As e-commerce grows, distribution center automation transitions from a competitive advantage to an operational necessity.

The concentrated customer base presents risk if Walmart slows deployments, but that same concentration means a ginormous $22.4 billion backlog converts to revenue over multiple years with high visibility. That's a winning formula for any stock.

The robotics deployment phase

Intuitive Surgical offers proven surgical automation, generating substantial profits. AeroVironment offers exposure to defense robotics through real contracts and accelerating procurement. Symbotic delivers warehouse automation with multiyear revenue visibility from contracted deployments.

These three stocks capture the shift from robotics experiments to scaled operations, generating measurable returns. The sector is moving past the pilot-project phase. These companies demonstrate what robotics looks like when the technology actually works and customers are willing to pay for it.

George Budwell has positions in AeroVironment and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment, Intuitive Surgical, Symbotic, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

