3 Robotics Stocks to Buy in October

Key Points

Foundation models and vision systems enable robots to handle unstructured tasks instead of single preprogrammed motions, accelerating real-world deployments.

The robotics market could reach anywhere from $190 billion to $400 billion by 2035, as artificial intelligence lowers integration costs and raises utilization rates.

Three stocks offer direct exposure to this massive commercial opportunity.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Robotics has spent decades trapped in the pilot-project phase. Companies ran tests, showcased demos, and projected massive returns that rarely materialized at scale. But something fundamental shifted when artificial intelligence (AI) crossed from research curiosity to deployable technology.

Advanced AI models now give robots a better ability to understand their surroundings and plan tasks without hard-coded scripts. The market opportunity reflects this acceleration. Industry trackers project the overall robotics market will reach $190 billion to perhaps $400 billion in total value by 2035.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Three stocks span this opportunity from different angles -- a tech giant already operating robots at a massive scale, an automaker betting big on humanoid automation, and a pure-play warehouse platform with billions in contracted backlog. Read on to find out more about these three top robotics stocks.

The scale player compounding returns today

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) crossed the one-million-robot mark in mid-2025 and rolled out DeepFleet, a foundation model the company says can lift fleet travel efficiency by about 10% across fulfillment and sorting centers.

Systems such as Sequoia for inventory, autonomous drive units like Hercules and Titan, and robotic arms, including Sparrow, Robin, and Cardinal, reduce bottlenecks and injuries while increasing package throughput. As software and deployment scale improve together, each site processes more items per labor hour at a lower cost per package, which expands retail margins and shortens delivery times.

For investors, the appeal is operating leverage. Robotics makes Prime logistics cheaper and faster, while AWS and advertising provide the bulk of profits. If robots per site continue to rise and DeepFleet delivers measurable gains, gross margins should move higher, and the broader ecosystem should become stickier. Those tailwinds support rising free cash flow and a premium valuation, making the robotics revolution a major potential catalyst for Amazon's stock in the years ahead.

The humanoid autonomy option

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) keeps advancing Optimus, but the near-term impact is a margin story, not a revenue one. Early deployments inside Tesla factories could lower unit labor costs, raise line uptime, and trim injuries. Those gains flow through to cost of goods sold and lift automotive gross margins -- that is, if robots reliably handle parts delivery, inspection, or bin picking at scale. In the same window, Optimus spending sits in the R&D and capital expenditure (capex) baskets, so investors should expect some financial offsets before productivity gains truly compound later in the decade.

The longer-term upside is a top-line story. If Optimus proves reliable and affordable, Tesla can sell or lease robots to third parties and layer in software updates and services. That would create entirely new revenue streams that will likely carry significantly higher margins than vehicles. Until then, watch factory proof points that tie to economics, such as fewer human touch points per car, faster cycle times, and lower rework. Those metrics connect directly to margin improvement, reflecting the actual state of Tesla's robot movement.

The warehouse automation platform

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) sells end-to-end warehouse systems that store, retrieve, and sequence cases at high speed for large retailers and wholesalers. Fiscal third-quarter 2025 revenue was $592 million with $45 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and management guided fourth-quarter revenue to $590 million to $610 million as it rolls out a next-generation high-density storage platform. The contracted backlog is about $22.4 billion and includes major customers such as Walmart.

In the near term, the core investing thesis centers around revenue growth, as that backlog turns into multiyear installations. As sites go live and mature, Symbotic expects to sell more software and control systems alongside the hardware, which typically carry higher margins. That shift should significantly lift profitability, making Symbiotic a top robotics stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $488,423 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $47,069 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $657,412!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Symbotic, Tesla, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.