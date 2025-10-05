3 Risks to Watch Before Buying Costco Stock

Key Points Small cracks in renewal rates could have a meaningful impact on profits.

Global expansion is promising, but it comes with risks.

Costco’s high valuation leaves little margin for error if growth slows or risks materialize.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation that most companies would envy. Loyal members, steady traffic, and a culture of value have made it one of the most reliable compounders in the retail industry. Investors love the story, and the market knows it: Costco stock trades near all-time highs and commands a valuation premium over nearly every competitor.

But no stock is risk-free, even one as consistent as Costco. While the company's strengths are real, investors should also consider the risks associated with paying a premium for such a beloved business. Here are three worth watching before hitting the buy button.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Dependence on membership income

Membership fees are Costco's secret weapon. In fiscal 2025, the company generated $5.3 billion in revenue, accounting for the majority of its net income. Renewal rates run at about 90% worldwide and 92% in the U.S. and Canada -- about as sticky as it gets in retail.

The risk is that this loyalty may be approaching saturation, at least in the U.S. With two-thirds of Costco's warehouses located domestically, the company has limited room left for rapid membership growth in its core market. Instead, much of the growth story depends on expanding internationally and increasing penetration in newer markets.

So far, that strategy looks promising. Renewal rates in overseas countries are already climbing toward North American levels, and early store openings in countries like China have been successful. However, international expansion has yet to prove itself on a full scale. If renewal rates falter abroad or membership growth slows overall, the very engine that powers Costco's flywheel could weaken. For a company built on recurring fees, that's an important area to watch.

2. Expansion comes with execution risk

International growth is Costco's biggest growth lever. The company currently operates 914 warehouses worldwide, with a handful located in major markets such as China and Europe. Each new opening adds not just sales but also recurring membership income that compounds over time.

But expanding globally isn't as simple as replicating the U.S. playbook. Retail is notoriously difficult to scale across borders -- consumer preferences vary, competition is entrenched, and supply chains are complex. Costco's business model has clear appeal, but adapting it to different markets requires careful execution.

Particularly in a country like China, one of the most significant market potentials for Costco, competition is intense with multiple players, such as Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and JD.com, all working hard to grab and retain consumer mindshare. For Costco to compete effectively against these local incumbents requires plenty of hard work (and luck).

The same applies to e-commerce and ancillary services. Costco has been gradually expanding its digital channels and offerings, including gas stations, travel services, and optical centers. Each adds value, but each also demands consistent execution to maintain the trust and loyalty that define the brand. Missteps here could dilute Costco's advantage instead of reinforcing it.

3. Valuation leaves little margin for error

Finally, there's the matter of price. Shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of more than 50 times earnings, compared to Walmart's roughly 39 times trailing-12-month earnings. While Costco's own 10-year average PE ratio stands at 38, investors today are paying almost twice as much for every dollar of Costco's earnings as they did a decade ago.

That multiple assumes near-flawless execution. If growth slows or consumer demand weakens, the stock could face multiple compressions even if the underlying business remains strong. For short-term investors, that's a recipe for disappointment.

The long-term picture, of course, is different. Costco has looked expensive for years, yet it still rewarded patient shareholders -- the stock has more than doubled in the past five years. However, investors must accept that at these levels, volatility is an inherent part of the deal. Paying up for quality can work, but it comes with thinner protection if the market turns.

What it means for investors

Costco isn't your average retailer. Its subscription-like model, high renewal rates, and disciplined pricing give it a moat that few competitors can match.

It's crucial to remember that there's no such thing as a risk-free stock investment. Costco's dependence on membership growth, the challenges of scaling globally, and its lofty valuation are all risks that investors should weigh before buying shares today.

For patient, long-term investors, these risks may be acceptable trade-offs for owning one of the most durable compounding machines in retail. But for anyone considering Costco stock now, it's worth going in with eyes wide open.

The margin of error is just too small.

Should you invest $1,000 in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group and PDD Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.