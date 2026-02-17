3 Risks Investors Should Watch With CoreWeave Over the Next 3 Years

Key Points

The most significant risks are structural, not cyclical.

Scale alone doesn’t guarantee value creation.

Customer power will quietly shape future economics.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) sits at the center of one of the most potent investment themes of the decade: artificial intelligence infrastructure. Demand for GPU compute remains strong, long-term contracts are in place, and the company has emerged as a critical supplier to leading artificial intelligence (AI) players.

But long-term investing isn't about knowing where a company stands today. It's about assessing what could go wrong over the next several years -- especially for a capital-intensive infrastructure business operating in a fast-evolving competitive landscape.

For CoreWeave, the next three years will matter far more than the last three. Here are three risks investors should keep front of mind as the AI infrastructure buildout matures.

1. Hyperscalers become "good enough"

The most significant strategic risk for CoreWeave isn't that hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft's Azure, or Alphabet's Google Cloud outperform it on raw performance. It's that they become good enough.

Today, CoreWeave benefits from specialization. Its infrastructure is purpose-built for high-performance AI workloads, and that focus has allowed it to move faster than generalist cloud providers. But over time, hyperscalers are unlikely to stand still. They continue to invest aggressively in GPUs, custom silicon, networking, and AI-specific tooling.

As GPU supply gradually normalizes, enterprises may increasingly prioritize convenience and consolidation over marginal performance gains. Hyperscalers already offer integrated storage, networking, security, compliance, and enterprise relationships. Even if CoreWeave maintains a technical edge, that edge must remain large enough to justify operating a separate vendor relationship.

This risk won't show up suddenly. It will play out gradually through slower enterprise adoption, pricing pressure, or customers consolidating workloads back onto existing cloud platforms.

2. Capital intensity becomes structural rather than transitional

CoreWeave's heavy capital spending is understandable given today's market conditions. Building AI infrastructure at scale requires enormous up-front investment in GPUs, power, cooling, and data centers. In the early stages of a buildout, capital intensity is the cost of entry.

The long-term risk is that this capital intensity never meaningfully eases.

If every incremental dollar of revenue continues to require a proportional increase in capital spending, CoreWeave risks becoming a throughput business rather than a compounding one. Revenue may grow rapidly, but returns on invested capital could remain constrained. In that scenario, scale delivers volume -- not value.

Infrastructure companies generate lasting shareholder returns only when utilization improves and incremental economics improve with scale. Over time, the expectation is that each additional unit of capacity becomes more efficient than the last. If that inflection fails to materialize, long-term returns could disappoint even in a strong demand environment.

This risk doesn't require a downturn to surface. It can emerge quietly through persistently high capex requirements, flat utilization, or delayed operating leverage.

3. Customer power shifts back over time

Today, scarcity favors CoreWeave. Over the next three years, that balance could shift.

Large customers such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft have both the capital and incentive to internalize more compute as supply constraints ease. Even partial insourcing could weaken CoreWeave's pricing power or slow future expansion.

The risk isn't losing customers outright. It's becoming a secondary or supplemental provider rather than a strategic one. Strategic providers enjoy stickier relationships, longer contracts, and more predictable expansion. Supplemental providers face more volatile demand and weaker bargaining power.

This dynamic often unfolds slowly. Customers may renew contracts but scale expansions more cautiously, or negotiate more aggressively as alternatives become available. Over time, that shift can reshape growth and margins without a single dramatic headline.

What does it mean for investors?

CoreWeave operates in a structurally attractive market, but the next three years will test more than demand. They will test competitive positioning, capital discipline, and customer leverage.

For investors, the key is to separate temporary volatility from structural deterioration. Short-term stock swings matter far less than whether these risks begin to compound beneath the surface.

If CoreWeave keeps hyperscalers at bay, demonstrates improving capital efficiency, and maintains strategic relevance with its largest customers, the long-term story remains intact. If not, even strong AI tailwinds may not be enough to deliver durable shareholder returns.

Investors should closely monitor how these three risks evolve over the coming years.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.