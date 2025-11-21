3 Risks Coca-Cola Investors Should Watch Now

Key Points

Health and sugar regulations are Coca-Cola's most significant long-term headwind.

Currency fluctuations continue to be a recurring drag on reported earnings.

Coca-Cola’s reliance on bottlers introduces operational risk.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has established one of the most resilient business models in the consumer goods industry. But even a company with a century of brand strength and global distribution isn't immune to long-term risks. Some are slow-moving structural trends, while others come from economic or regulatory forces that may reshape the beverage landscape over time.

There are three most significant risks investors should keep on their radar. Here's why each one matters for Coca-Cola's long-term outlook.

1. Health trends and sugar regulation are long-term headwinds

Coca-Cola's most significant risk isn't new, but it's becoming more critical: Global consumption is shifting toward healthier beverages. Governments are becoming more aggressive about sugar regulation, and many consumers -- especially younger ones -- are cutting back on sugary sodas.

Around the world, sugar taxes have already been introduced in dozens of countries. More regulations are expected, from front-of-pack warning labels to restrictions on advertising and portion sizes. These rules raise prices, reduce affordability, and ultimately weigh on volumes.

Coca-Cola has made progress with Coke Zero Sugar and reformulated products, but its identity is still closely tied to its core cola products. That's both a strength and a constraint. While health-focused trends evolve slowly, they have a marginal impact on consumption, and their cumulative effect over many years can be significant.

For investors, this risk isn't about a sudden collapse in demand -- it's about structural volume pressure that may limit how quickly Coca-Cola can grow, especially in developed markets.

2. Currency fluctuations can drag on reported earnings

More than half of Coca-Cola's revenue comes from outside the U.S., and that global footprint exposes the company to foreign exchange volatility. When the U.S. dollar strengthens, Coca-Cola's reported revenue and profits fall -- even if the company sells the same number of units overseas.

FX volatility is a recurring issue that investors often underestimate. In many years, FX alone has cut Coca-Cola's reported revenue growth by a few percentage points. For instance, currency fluctuations reduced groupwide revenue by 5% in 2024, driven by a 14%-16% impact in the Europe, the Middle East & Africa regions, as well as Latin America. Over time, that creates a real drag on earnings momentum.

Coca-Cola can hedge selectively, but it can't eliminate currency exposure. It's part of the company's structure. And because the business relies heavily on emerging markets for future growth -- regions more prone to currency fluctuations -- FX risk is likely to remain relevant.

In short, while the long-term business is likely to emerge fine, short-term earnings volatility is a reality shareholders must accept.

3. Dependence on bottlers can create operational friction.

Coca-Cola's asset-light model is one of its biggest strengths, but it also introduces a risk that investors sometimes overlook. By outsourcing manufacturing and distribution to bottlers, Coca-Cola gives up a level of direct operational control. When bottlers face inflation, labor shortages, or supply chain challenges, product availability and service levels can be affected.

And because Coca-Cola doesn't run these operations itself, fixing problems isn't always done quickly. In some cases, local bottlers may struggle to invest in new equipment or maintain cold-chain reliability during periods of economic hardship. That can impact brand perception, especially in markets where consistent distribution is most crucial.

Coca-Cola has spent years consolidating its bottlers to improve efficiency; however, the model still relies on a network of partners with varying cost structures, incentives, and financial positions. When conditions are stable, the system runs smoothly. When inflation spikes or logistics get disrupted, bottler execution becomes a meaningful swing factor.

Investors should view this as the trade-off that comes with high margins: Coca-Cola keeps attractive profits, but bottlers manage the complexity -- which can spill over into business performance.

What does it mean for investors?

Coca-Cola's long-term story is about stability. The company's brand, pricing power, and distribution moat are all real advantages. However, even the most successful business models come with risks.

Health trends and sugar regulation create structural pressure. Currency volatility introduces unpredictable swings in reported earnings. And reliance on bottlers means Coca-Cola's operations are only as strong as the partners that execute its strategy on the ground.

None of these risks breaks the Coca-Cola thesis. However, they shape the pace and consistency of future growth -- and they're worth tracking for investors holding the stock for the long term.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

