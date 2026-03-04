3 Resilient Sales Growth Stocks for Navigating a Risk-Off Market

This year started on a weak note. U.S. markets have seen bouts of selling tied to shifting AI expectations and geopolitical tensions, especially Middle East risks and oil-shock fears, prompting sector rotations. Inflation worries have also weighed on sentiment. Even so, a resilient economy and solid corporate earnings have helped cushion the downside and kept investors from turning uniformly risk-off.



Hence, the traditional way of selecting stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Flowserve Corporation FLS, Methanex Corporation MEOH and Globe Life Inc. GL are worth betting on.



Sales growth is one of the clearest signals of a company’s underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be influenced by accounting choices or short-term cost moves, revenues reflect real demand for a company’s products and services. Consistent top-line growth often points to rising market share, a growing customer base, stronger pricing power, or successful entry into new markets. It can also foreshadow future profit growth, as higher volumes improve operating leverage, support margin expansion and compound long-term shareholder value.



Revenue trends matter most in context. Measuring growth against peers and industry norms—and considering the stage of the business cycle—helps distinguish durable strength from a temporary boost. The emphasis should be on the quality of growth: repeatable demand over one-offs, heavy discounting, or purely acquisition-driven gains. Companies that can grow across different environments tend to produce steadier cash flows, reinvest more consistently, strengthen their balance sheets and signal a longer runway for expansion.

Selecting the Potential Winning Stocks

To shortlist stocks with impressive sales growth and a high cash balance, we have selected 5-Year Historical Sales Growth (%) greater than X-Industry and Cash Flow of more than $500 million as our main screening parameters.



But sales growth and cash strength are not the absolute criteria for selecting stocks. Hence, we have added other factors to arrive at a winning strategy.



P/S Ratio less than X-Industry: This metric determines the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales.



% Change F1 Sales Estimate Revisions (four weeks) greater than X-Industry: Estimate revisions, better than the industry, are often seen to trigger an increase in stock price.



Operating Margin (average last five years) greater than 5%: Operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company's sales translates ito profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs — an optimal situation.



Return on Equity (ROE) greater than 5%: This metric will ensure that sales growth is translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means that the company is spending wisely and is, in all likelihood, profitable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform, irrespective of the market environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Invest in

Irving, TX-based Flowserve is a leading manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems globally. FLS develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment for critical service applications and uses its manufacturing platform to offer a broad array of aftermarket equipment services.



FLS’ expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 6.3%. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Methanex is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America. MEOH’s total annual production capacity, including its equity interests in jointly owned plants, is 7.6 million tons.



Methanex’s expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 9.8%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Globe Life is an insurance holding company for a group of insurance companies that market primarily individual life and supplemental health insurance. GL's insurance subsidiaries write a variety of nonparticipating ordinary life insurance products, which include traditional whole life, term life and other life insurance.



GL’s sales are expected to rise 5.9% in 2026. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

