3 Reasons Your Disney+ Subscription Could Increase Soon

Disney+ is the streaming home for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. In two years, Disney+ has gained about 130 million subscribers, according to data compiled by Statista. By comparison, Netflix currently has around 222 million subscribers.

Out of the top video streaming platforms, Disney+ has the lowest fee. This low price, along with some aggressive discounts upon its launch, helped Disney+ expand rapidly. Fourteen months after its launch, however, Disney+ increased its price by $1, from $7 to $8 per month. Here are three reasons why your Disney+ subscription is set to increase.

1. New Disney+ content and originals

The latest price hike was designed to help fund the increase in content. In the past year, Disney has delivered new content, including numerous Star Wars shows, Marvel spin-offs, and live-action movies like an Enchanted prequel. Plus, Disney has created new originals, such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Given that Disney has promised more entertainment for its streaming platform over the next couple of years, it's likely subscribers can expect future price hikes to hit their bank accounts to pay for all that new original content.

2. Disney+ is still competitively priced

Disney+ launched at $7 per month, and in March of 2021 Disney+ increased the monthly price by $1. Despite the price increase in 2021, Disney+ is still one of the lowest-priced streaming services available.

As Disney+ creates more content and its selection grows, Disney+ may still be worth the membership despite future price increases. With the upcoming slate of shows and movies, subscribers may still see it as fair value. In comparison, a subscription to HBO Max’s ad-free service is $14.99 per month, Netflix’s standard plan is $15.49 per month, and an Amazon Prime video subscription is $14.99 per month.

3. Special benefits

Disney+ occasionally offers access to certain movies that are in theaters for an additional $30 fee. Movies on Disney+ Premier Access are eventually added to the regular catalog about three months later.

Last year, for its second anniversary, Disney launched Disney+ Day. Disney+ members received certain perks, such as being able to enter the Disney Parks 30 minutes before other guests. While there are no such benefits offered now, members can expect Disney to continue offering certain perks for members in the future.

In fact, the entertainment giant may begin to offer more benefits for Disney+ members such as discounts at shopDisney stores, theme parks, and other Disney destinations. Combining Disney’s massive brand and cross-selling certain products and services may be another reason for Disney to raise subscriptions in the future.

