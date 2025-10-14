3 Reasons XRP Will Continue to Surge Through December and Beyond

Key Points

XRP's price has increased in part due to an influx of tokenized assets to its network.

Its stablecoin base is expanding particularly quickly.

There has also been a notable uptick in the number of users.

To understand how and why crypto assets like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) rise and fall as they do, one key factor you need to watch is capital flow. When more value wants to live on a network than wants to leave it, prices of the associated crypto tend to head higher. And real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is the latest driver of asset flows onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Tokenization simply means recording the ownership of assets like U.S. Treasuries or cash equivalents on a blockchain as crypto tokens so they can be moved between parties, settled, and audited with less friction. If more tokenized value lands on a chain, that network's native coin can benefit from rising activity, liquidity, and attention over time -- and that's now happening on the XRPL in a way that is hard to ignore. So let's take a look at three closely related factors that point to a bright near-term (and long-term) future for XRP.

1. Real assets are landing, and usage is accelerating

During the 30-day period ended Oct. 13, total real-world asset value on the XRP Ledger increased by 4.3%, with a total of $364.9 million in value outstanding. Given that capital allocators tend to be cautious about moving their holdings, that was a fairly quick pace of growth.

What's more, value is both parking on the chain and moving around it. In the same period, 30-day RWA transfer volume on the XRPL rose by roughly 42%, signaling active settlement rather than idle balances. That's good for XRP holders because each transfer burns some XRP, taking them out of circulation and showing that the network is valuable.

In practice, tokenized assets bring fiat currency-anchored liquidity and institutional investing behaviors onto a chain. That tends to increase market-making depth, capture app developer attention, and stimulate the ecosystem, all of which are the precursors to more utility for the crypto itself over time.

2. The stablecoin base just leaped higher

Stablecoins are the liquid assets that go hand-in-hand with tokenization. They are how tokenized U.S. Treasuries, invoices, and funds settle against cash. On the XRPL, the stablecoin market cap sits near $287 million, and it climbed by about 37% during the past 30 days -- a huge increase.

Better yet, the jump is not happening in a vacuum; Ripple's own RLUSD stablecoin has scaled to reach a value of $839.6 million outstanding across supported chains, which supports the idea that it offers institutional-grade compliance features, redemption, and tracking.

When the base of cash equivalents deepens, more tokenized assets can settle on XRPL without liquidity friction, which supports higher activity and makes the network more attractive for future issuers. It also stimulates more demand for XRP itself.

3. The holder base is widening

The number of unique stablecoin holders on the XRPL is up by about 7% during the past month or so, and is now at around 33,960 wallet addresses.

A broader base of payers and receivers tends to stabilize economic activity. Similarly, more unique holders means more potential corridors for payments and asset redemptions, and less reliance on a handful of whales with the biggest XRP holdings. That kind of organic breadth is what keeps volumes from collapsing when one asset issuer pauses or one market maker steps back.

Momentum on the go-to-market side also helps. Ripple, the company that issues XRP, is expanding the XRPL's footprint in regulated hubs like Bahrain via the Bahrain Fintech Bay, explicitly tying together stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure with local oversight. And that's the right neighborhood to be competing in to impress financial institutions that prefer clear rules.

There's a solid chance that this combination of bullish tailwinds will continue through December and into 2026 as more issuers opt into XRPL's compliance-friendly tooling and fiat transfer capabilities. If you're in the market for another crypto investment to hold for the long term, it's thus a good choice.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.