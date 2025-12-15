3 Reasons Why Ethereum Plunged 5% Today

Key Points

Most mega-cap cryptocurrencies are down in today's session, but Ethereum's decline is among the most substantial.

This move is related in part to various macro concerns investors are pricing into more speculative corners of the market.

Additionally, some of Ethereum's technological weaknesses are coming to the fore, providing a bearish backdrop for this top token.

The charts are starting to get ugly in the cryptocurrency sector once again.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been among the more dramatic movers intraday, with its 24-hour decline now amounting to 5.1% as of 4:00 p.m. ET. That move has been enough to push the world's second-largest cryptocurrency back below the $3,000 level, and provide a year-to-date decline for investors, many of whom may not have seen this move coming.

Let's dive into three key reasons why Ethereum is plunging today.

What's the rub?

Ethereum's 24-hour move is more significant than that of the broader crypto market, which has declined a little more than 3% over the past day. That said, as I pointed out in a recent piece on Bitcoin (and I'd argue that many of the same macro factors impact both tokens), concerns about financial market stability and the health of the Yen carry trade appear to be affecting the largest and most liquid tokens in the market today.

Additional concerns I've seen outlined in various media reports suggest that Ethereum whales (large investors holding more than 100,000 tokens) have traditionally been adept at absorbing selling pressure in the past. However, concerns that these so-called whales may capitulate at some point and be forced to sell have some retail investors reconsidering how much risk to take on these market dips.

Finally, concerns around competing high-speed and low-cost layer-1 networks that provide smart contract functionality in a similar way to Ethereum (but in a more cost- and energy-efficient manner) have raised the stakes for Ethereum's long-term viability. There's a growing thesis that Ethereum's status as the reigning default network for everything related to decentralized finance could come to an end at some point in the not-too-distant future.

I'm not so sure about that last one, but I will say that these downside catalysts which have taken Ethereum lower today are essential to consider. As long as marketwide fear persists among investors, Ethereum's near-term price action may remain tilted toward the downside.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.