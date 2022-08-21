3 Reasons to Buy Clothes at Target

Target is famous for being a fun place to shop, with many bargains to be had. And one of the best deals the big box store offers is on stylish clothing items. Target has a large selection of clothing for men, women, and children, and also offers specialty gear such as maternity wear.

If you have not checked out the clothing that Target has on sale, you could be missing out on a great buying opportunity. In fact, here are three reasons why you should consider buying clothes at Target.

1. Prices are reasonable

When you shop at Target for clothing, you can pay just a fraction of the prices of designer stores -- but still get great-looking clothing.

Target makes it a point to offer trendy items so you can look hip and stylish in the things you buy there. But you won't have to bust your budget or even break out the credit cards in order to upgrade your wardrobe. In fact, women's clearance shirts can be had for under $5, while special bargain promotions such as $10 off $40 for kids clothes make it easy and cheap to shop for the whole family.

Target has partnered with big-name celebrities and clothing designers to offer unique collections. This summer, that includes social media personality Tabitha Brown, who recently launched her first collections with the store. Target has also joined forces with Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Graves, and Lilly Pulitzer in the past to offer stylish clothing at prices anyone can afford.

2. Free returns are available

Buying clothes can always be a challenge, and you may find that once you've got that item home it just doesn't fit in with your wardrobe as planned. If that's the case, there's another great Target perk you should know about: hassle-free returns.

As long as the item is new and opened, you can return it within 90 days to any Target store. If you bought it on Target.com, you also have the option to return it in store or to drop it off at a UPS or FedEx return access point after printing a free return label.

The ability to easily return any item makes shopping at Target more convenient and it also helps you avoid wasting money on clothing purchases that you end up regretting.

3. There's a price match guarantee

Finally, another big reason to buy clothes at Target is the price match guarantee. This helps to ensure you never overpay for your items.

Target has indicated it will match the price of any item if you can find an identical one at Target.com or on the website of select online competitors. Target will also match the price of items featured in the print ads of local competitors. There's a full list available online that shows which online competitors are eligible for price matching (the link opens a PDF with the list).

Target also promises that if you buy something and find a lower price within 14 days of your purchase, you will be refunded the difference. This is great because it means that even if you don't time your purchases perfectly, there's still a chance to save.

For all of these reasons, if you're in the market for some new clothes, you should check out Target to see if they might have something that's a good fit.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.