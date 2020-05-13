3 Reasons the Dow Is Tumbling Again

Pick your poison. Stocks were tumbling Wednesday—and we had plenty of reasons to choose from. Blame Jerome Powell, who called for more fiscal stimulus while leaving open questions of what the Federal Reserve can still do to boost the economy. Blame tensions between the U.S. and China, which continue to rise. And don’t forget to blame the coronavirus itself, which threatens to keep businesses and schools shut for longer than many were hoping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has slumped 510.37, or 2.2%, while the S&P 500 has fallen 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 2.2%. The Dow fell 457.21 points, or 1.9%, on Tuesday.

Let’s start with Powell, who spoke at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, He highlighted the dangers to the economy, said that the Fed had more tools—though lower interest rates would not be one of them—and said that more fiscal stimulus was needed. The market wasn’t happy, as early gains in stock futures turned into losses. “Powell delivered one of his most downbeat remarks and burst the risk appetite balloon for many investors,” writes Oanda’s Edward Moya. “The Fed Chair’s cautious tone and comments of long-term scarring of the economy, wave of bankruptcies, and that the country is still not through the worst of economic shock of coronavirus pandemic, will keep investors positioned heavily in technology and pharmaceutical stocks.”

Then there’s the news that U.S. President Donald Trump had asked the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board to stop investing in China, while China responded that the U.S. risked escalating the situation into a “financial fight.” And that would be good for no one. “China would presumably retaliate to any U.S. attempt to impose part of the financial cost of the pandemic,” writes Capital Economics’ Jonas Goltermann. “One option would be to use its large holdings of U.S. Treasuries which are often said to provide it with significant leverage because it could sell them all at once, causing mayhem in U.S. markets.”

The root of it all is, of course, the coronavirus. Will the dreaded second wave occur? When will universities open? Will tests work? Inquiring minds want to know.

Still, we expected a period of consolidation once the S&P 500 got stuck after its massive rally. And it looks like that has is exactly what has happened.

BlackRock (BLK) has gained 5.3% after PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) completed the sale of its stake in the asset-management giant.

Coty (COTY) has tumbled 14% after getting cut to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Apache (APA) has slumped 9.6% as the S&P 500 Energy Sector, down 4.5%, leads the stock market lower.

JD.com (JD) has risen 1.7% after getting upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho. “We upgrade JD from Neutral to Buy and raise PT from $37 to $58 based on significant opportunities in online pharmacy and pull-forward effects in essentials from COVID-19,” writes analyst James Lee.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) had dropped 5.6% after getting downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank. “About two-thirds of company sales are linked to short-cycle industrial end markets, and so we do expect IR to benefit handsomely from a recovery, when it happens—but in our view, this is now largely priced into the stock,” writes analyst Nicole DeBlase.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

